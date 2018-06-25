 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Spoofs Tik Tik Tik With A Funny Poster!

Expectations are sky high on the upcoming movie Tamizh Padam 2, which is expected to be the mother of spoof movies in Indian cinema. The film, directed by CS Amudhan, featuring Siva in the lead role is expected to have the spoof elements of a good number of Tamil movies and the trailer & some stills from the film had suggested the same. Now, the latest poster of Tamizh Padam 2 has a connection with Tik Tik Tik, the Jayam Ravi starrer, which had hit the theatres in the past week.

Most recently, the makers of Tamizh Padam 2 came up with a poster of the movie announcing the release date of the introduction song of Siva in the movie. The words in the poster is read as "An out-of-the-world Agila Ulaga Superstar Introduction Song, full video release at 5pm on 26th June".

Interestingly, the poster features the three lead characters playing cards and they are seen wearing the astronaut helmets, which has definitely reminded the audiences about the most recent release Tik Tik Tik.

The Jayam Ravi starrer is the first ever space movie in the history of Indian cinema. The film, directed by Shakthi Soundar Rajan has opened on a decent note at the Chennai box office.

Meanwhile, Tamizh Padam 2 is expected to grace the big screens soon. An official announcement regarding the release date of the movie is being eagerly awaited by the audiences.