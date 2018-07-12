 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Much Awaited Movie!

Related Articles
Tamizh padam 2, the sequel to the highly appreciated film Tamizh Padam, is marking its big arrival into the theatres today (July 12, 2018). So far, Tamizh Padam 2 has struck the right chords with each of the posters and the teasers creating a huge buzz in the social media and thus indicating that a perfect spoof film is in the offing. Directed by CS Amudhan, who had helmed the prequel as well, Tamizh Padam 2 features none other than Siva in the lead role.Apart from Siva, Tamizh Padam 2 also features actors like Iswarya Menon, Disha Pandey, Satish etc., in important roles.
The film is expected to get a grand reception, much like any other big movie of the recent times and the movie has got a worldwide release. Moreover, the first shows of Tamizh Padam 2 will commence at 5 AM in the morning and the advance booking too was on the positive side. Well, Twitter is sure to be flooded with the opinions regarding Tamizh Padam 2. Here are a few tweets regarding Tamizh Padam 2
An Entertaining First Half
As expected, positive review have started to flow in for the first half of the movie. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the first half of the film is a completely entertaining one and the movie has trolled the films of every actor.
About The First Half
Here is another update regarding the first half of the film. This tweet also indicates that Tamizh Padam 2 has an amazing first half with a stunning performance of Shiva and the amazing screenplay of CS Amudhan working well.
An Average First Half?
According to the above tweet, Tamizh Padam 2 has an average first half in which some of the spoofs have worked out well with the crowd.
Another Positive Review
The above tweet indicates that Tamizh Padam 2 has lived up to the promises. It also mentions that the first half of the film has some boring moments but the second half is indeed a good one.
An Excellent First Half
Well, it seems like Tamizh Padam 2 has a very interesting second half as well and the above tweet suggests the same. It also suggests that the film offers a laugh riot.
An Enjoyable Movie?
Here is another positive opinion about Tamizh Padam 2. The tweet suggests that the film has taken a dig at the usual mass moments in the commercial movies.
Siva & Sathish's Performance
This tweet indicates that Tamizh Padam 2 is indeed a spectacular watch. Praises are there for Sathish and shiva's performances in the film.
A Laughter Ride?
Positive reviews continue to pour in for Tamizh Padam 2. The above tweet has mentioned that Tamizh Padam 2 is a complete laugh ride, which won't bore you at all.