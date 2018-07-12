 »   »   »  Tamizh Padam 2 Twitter Review: LIVE Updates On The Much Awaited Movie!

#Tamizhpadam2 - First half full entertaining... it will satisfy all your expectations...



Amazing #Screenplay All Actors Films are Troll @actorshiva 😍😍

First Half - 3.5/5@csamudhan Sir Excellent Work 👏👏

Waiting for Second Half — Anish (@its__Anish_) July 12, 2018

An Entertaining First Half

As expected, positive review have started to flow in for the first half of the movie. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that the first half of the film is a completely entertaining one and the movie has trolled the films of every actor.

#TamizhPadam2 1st Half Update - VERA LEVEL



- HBO la Tamil News, Thabaal TV, Tamil Isai, H.Raja...... Vechi Senjaaachiii....



- @actorshiva Performance 🔥🔥🔥



- @csamudhan Screenplay 🙏🙏🙏



- VTV, Remo, Aambala Spoof 👌👌👌 — SIMBU BOYS (@RamSimbu25) July 12, 2018

About The First Half

Here is another update regarding the first half of the film. This tweet also indicates that Tamizh Padam 2 has an amazing first half with a stunning performance of Shiva and the amazing screenplay of CS Amudhan working well.

#Tamizhpadam2 Intermission..



Here n there Spoof Excites the crowd,Otherwise An Average First Half.. Lower Ur Expectations.. — Natraj (@Vijay_Anban) July 12, 2018

An Average First Half?

According to the above tweet, Tamizh Padam 2 has an average first half in which some of the spoofs have worked out well with the crowd.

Another Positive Review

The above tweet indicates that Tamizh Padam 2 has lived up to the promises. It also mentions that the first half of the film has some boring moments but the second half is indeed a good one.

#Tamizhpadam2 - Second half semmmma.... Don't miss it.... laugh riot... Repeat value....😍😍



நடிகர்களை மட்டுமல்ல அரசியல்வாதிகளையும் விட்டுவைக்கல @actorshiva👌👌

Overall My Personal Opinion - 3.75 / 5 @csamudhan 💗💗 — Anish (@its__Anish_) July 12, 2018

An Excellent First Half

Well, it seems like Tamizh Padam 2 has a very interesting second half as well and the above tweet suggests the same. It also suggests that the film offers a laugh riot.

#Tamizhpadam2 - @actorshiva ❤️@csamudhan has given a much needed comic relief by taking a dig at the so called mass moments of commercial films & current political trends!

Flat at places, hilarious mostly.

Enjoyed watching! ✌🏻😉😎 — kishore (@tisiskicha) July 12, 2018

An Enjoyable Movie?

Here is another positive opinion about Tamizh Padam 2. The tweet suggests that the film has taken a dig at the usual mass moments in the commercial movies.

#Tamizhpadam2 Vera level. Finally one movie worthy to watch at 6am. @actorsathish ultimate performance.. Thalivan Siva as usual rocking... Loved it, especially the last 20 mins😂😂😂😂 — Ajay. K (@ajay13nt) July 12, 2018

Siva & Sathish's Performance

This tweet indicates that Tamizh Padam 2 is indeed a spectacular watch. Praises are there for Sathish and shiva's performances in the film.

#TamizhPadam2 - Long time since Tamil Cinema witnessed a full-fledged comedy. An absolutely entertaining laugh ride made smartly and it will never get bore. Awesome film trolls both politics and cinema ,Kudos to @csamudhan @actorshiva & @actorsathish 👍@sash041075 @StudiosYNot — Ragul_official (@santhosh_ragul) July 12, 2018

A Laughter Ride?

Positive reviews continue to pour in for Tamizh Padam 2. The above tweet has mentioned that Tamizh Padam 2 is a complete laugh ride, which won't bore you at all.