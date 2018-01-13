 »   »   » Thaana Serndha Koottam Box Office: Gets A Promising Opening

Thaana Serndha Koottam, directed by Vignesh Sivan and starring Suriya in the lead role did make a big release in the theatres on January 12, 2018. The much awaited film came in amidst the huge expectations bestowed on it and it is after a huge gap that Suriya is coming up with a release during the Pongal season.
Much to the happiness of the makers of Thaana Serndha Koottam, the film opened to majorly positive reviews. Thaana Serndha Koottam, which is loosely based on the Bollywood movie Special 26 has hit the right chords and earned the tag of a fine entertainer.
Well, as mentioned, the expectation on Thaana Serndha Koottam has been high. Read Thaana Serndha Koottam box office report to know how more about the opening day collections of the movie..
At The Chennai Box Office
Thaana Serndha Koottam did make a huge release and the film got a good number of shows in Chennai on its day 1. According to a tweet send out by movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the film fetched approximately 74 Lakhs on its day 1 at the Chennai box office.
USA Premiere
Thaana Serndha Koottam did get a decent release in USA. Reportedly, the film had premiere shows in the USA on Thursday. According to a tweet send out by popular movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh, Thaana Serndha Koottam fetched approximately 6 Lakhs from its premiere shows in the USA.
Day 1 Collections Of Thaana Serndha Koottam
Well, the exact opening day collections of Thaana Serndha Koottam is yet to be revealed. The film is expected to have made a huge opening. The film has got a good opening in Kerala, as well. Reportedly, Suriya's previous release Singam 3 had fetched above 20 Crores from the domestic market on its opening day. The movie is expected to have broken that collections.