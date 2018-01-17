 »   »   » Thaanaa Serndha Koottam Box Office: First Weekend Collections

Superstar Suriya has a very happy Pongal with his latest release Thaanaa Serndha Koottam reaping rich benefits at the box office in its extended opening weekend. After opening to rather positive reviews, the flick has witnessed increased crowd at the theatres and is doing wonderful business.

According to emerging reports Thaanaa Serndha Koottam has grossed over Rs 35 Crores in the first four days at the worldwide box office. In Tamil Nadu, the Suriya-starrer is doing terrifically well.



In Chennai alone, it has raked in over Rs 3.08 Crores. Kerala and Karnataka have contributed a lot to the success of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam by collecting over Rs 6 Crores.



As far as the overseas centres are concerned the movie has done exceptional business in the US (Rs 2.24 Crores), the UK (Rs 72.83 lakh), Australia (Rs 55.86 Lakhs) and Malaysia (Rs 1.65 Crores).



Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is the remake of Bollywood film Special 26. The Vignesh Shivan-directorial is based on the 1987 Opera House heist. It also has Ramya Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh in the major roles.