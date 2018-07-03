 »   »   »  Thaanaa Serndha Koottam To Kaala: Most Successful Tamil Films From The First Half Of 2018

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Directed by Vignesh Shivn, this Pongal release featured Suriya in the lead and did pretty well at the box office. Also featuring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, the crime-thriller received a big thumbs up from the audience thanks to its lively narrative and entertaining plot. While talking about it, Suriya had said that it helped him experiment with his on-screen image.

Irumbu Thirai

Featuring Vishal and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, Irumbu Thirai was a crime-thriller and dealt with the dangers associated with the cyber world. Directed by PS Mithran, it released on May 11, 2018 and did reasonably well at the box office, collecting Rs 17 Crore at the TN box office in its first week itself.

Here Are The Most Successful Tamil Films From The First Half Of 2018

This adult horror film managed to grab plenty of attention thanks to its bold content and eventually collected nearly Rs 18 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. The film featured Gautham Karthik and Yashika Anand in the lead roles.

Kaala

The biggest film of the first half Kaala featured Tamil star Rajinikanth in the titular role and hit the screens on June 7, 2018. Directed by maverick film-maker Pa Ranjith, it revolved around how some communities consider their land to be an integral part of their identity and had political undertones. Even though Kaala did not quite live up to the expectations, it did well at the Chennai box office and collected nearly Rs 2 Crore on the opening day. Besides 'Thalaiva', it also featured Huma Qureshi and veteran actor Nana Patekar in the lead.

Tik Tik Tik

Jayam Ravi's space thriller Tik Tik Tik proved to be a hit at the ticket window despite receiving negative reviews. It collected around Rs 3 Crore at the Tamil Nadu BO on its opening day. Most fans fell in love with its visual effects and this helped it become a hit. The film also had Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead.