 »   »   » Thalapathy 62: AR Murugadoss Drops A Hint About The Vijay Movie!

On the last two occasions that they collaborated, the two had belted the box office and now, the duo of destruction is all set to strike three in a row. One of South India's most sought after directors, AR Murugadoss and Thalapathy Vijay, are all set to work for yet another movie post Thupakki and Kaththi.

Recently, a photoshoot session, involving Thalapathy is a stylish appearance was completed and its working video had garnered a lot of appreciation and thumbs-up.

PC: Sun TV

A pooja ceremony was recently held in Chennai marking the launch of the movie. Thalapathy62, as named tentatively, went on floors and the same was officially confirmed by AR Murugadoss via his twitter account.

An excited AR Murugadoss tweeted, "#HappyDeepavali guys...". - Sic.

Of course, we do know it's not Deepavali now, but it could be an intimation from the director about the movie's supposed release date. Both Thupakki and Kaththi were released during the joyous festive occasion which were embraced with superlative results at the box Office and the duo are planning to repeat the same with Thalapathy62 as well.

The yet to be titled biggie will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Keerthi Suresh, who had complimented Vijay in Bhairavaa, will once again be romancing the actor in this flick, while AR Rahman is all set to bring in his lucky charm for this movie, post the success of Mersal.

A Desired Hit With Thalapathy62

AR Murugadoss, who is not quite enjoying the current tide is determined to score a hit with the upcoming flick. His last two movies, Akira and Spyder have been duds at the box office causing a disappointment to the director.

In the meantime, Thalapathy Vijay is on a roll with two of his last three movies, Theri and Mersal, scoring big at the box office. The 43-year-old actor would be keen on repeating the same magic and continue his success streak.