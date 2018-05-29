 »   »   »  Thalapathy 62: Vijay And AR Murugadoss' Film To Be A Political Satire?

Tamil superstar Vijay is currently shooting for his film with director AR Murugadoss. And, as expected, this yet-to-be-titled movie has created quite a buzz amongst fans. Now, it seems that the curiosity surrounding the Vijay-Murugadoss film aka Thalapathy 62 is set to reach new heights.

According to a report carried by Deccan Chronicle, Thalapathy 62 will feature Vijay in the role of a young man from a farming background who decides to punish some corrupt politicians in a bid to purge the system. As such, one can expect the film to have some strong political undertones.

Interestingly, just like his seniors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, Vijay too, is keen on making an impact in the political arena. Given these ambitions, he may use Thalapathy 62 as a platform to tell fans a bit about his political ideologies. This is a developing situation and it will be worth watching what happens next.

Vijay and Murugadoss have previously collaborated for films such as Thuppakki and Kaththi. Hence, fans are bound to have high expectations from their latest film. Last year, while talking about Thalapathy 62, Murugadoss had told a leading daily that it is going to be quite different from anything Vijay has done in the past. He had also said that it will be a challenge for him as a film-maker.

"There is pressure, but I consider it as a challenge. It will be an unusual project and I want to show an unknown side of Vijay sir with this film," he had added.

On a related note, Vijay was last seen in Mersal which hit screens in 2017 and did well at the box office. An action-thriller, it was directed by young director Atlee and also featured Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. As far as Murugadoss is concerned, his last film Spyder sank at the box office and failed to impress critics. Let us hope that he bounces back with the Vijay film

So, are you looking forward to Thalapathy 62? Tell us in the space below.