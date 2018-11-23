English
 »   »   »  Thalapathy 63's Fan-made Poster Goes Viral In No Time; This One Is Sure To Give Goosebumps!

By
    It was recently that the official announcement regarding the next project of Vijay was made. Tentatively titled as Thalapathy 63, the film brings back the blockbuster combo of Vijay and Atlee. AR Rahman will handle the music department of the movie.

    It was revealed that the film will be something which Vijay hasn't tried so far. Ever since the announcement was made, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds that Thalapathy 63 might be a sports based movie with Vijay in the role of a footballer.

    Meanwhile, a fan made poster of Thalapathy 63 has been doing the rounds on social media. The poster has been designed based on the speculations that the movie will be a football based affair. The poster has been titled as Jersey 63 and it has been set amidst the background of a football ground.

    Thalapathy 63s Fan-made Poster Goes Viral In No Time; This One Is Sure To Give Goosebumps!

    This particular poster of the movie has gone viral on social media in no time with many claiming that this fan made poster looks as good as the official ones.

    At the same time, an official confirmation regarding the film as well as further updates of the movie, including the rest of the star cast are being eagerly awaited by the audiences.

    Read more about: thalapathy 63 vijay 63
    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 14:23 [IST]
