 »   »   »  Thamizh Padam 2.0 Teaser Review: Promises A Worthy Sequel!

When Thamizh Padam was released in 2010 without any build-up, the common notion was that it is just another commercial Tamil movie of that year. But it was just a matter of time before people realized that it's a yardstick to the movies of its kind in Tamil cinema and eventually garnered unprecedented responses from people of all ages.

It's been eight years since the first movie released and there were some speculations in the past that the sequel launch is under way but delayed. In December 2017, the first motion poster was released imitating the former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's sensational nightfall meditation at the Marina Beach and also took a dig at Tamil Rockers, an online torrent site thereby officially instigating the sequel making.

The makers chose to renew the primary cast of Thamizh Padam with Shiva and Disha Pandey signed in for the sequel and actress Iswarya Menon was newly included in the lead cast of this flick directed by CS Amudhan. TS Suresh and Kannan, who worked on the first film were retained as editor and composer respectively and cinematography was carried out by Gopi Amarnath. Though the music has not pitched a classy impression among the audience, the focus right now is on the calibre of the movie and the laughter it is going to deliver.

The teaser begins with Shiva taking an oath mimicking the deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and goes on with its jibe at the Tamil movies in its total run time of 42 seconds. Mankatha, Thupparivalan, Mersal, Vikram Vedha are some of the blockbusters that were spoofed and the teaser definitely lives up to the hype by delivering a crack up instantly.

Sathish is seen emulating 'Mankatha' Ajith and the teaser should be watched frame by frame to ingest all the fun elements. The movie's main story theme was intended to be a parody of cop-film genre and is up for a delayed release because of the technical reasons, as per the makers but the press release had seemingly effected a joke on the Superstar's much delayed Enthiran 2.0.

The various genres in movie making have been explored widely these days in Kollywood film industry and the responses they get from the audience were encouraging evidently. Thamizh Padam 2.0 is one such movie that mocks the hand-picked Tamil releases without any bias and interestingly, politics has not escaped from its roast.

The teaser promises a worthy sequel and it is now up to the team to give the Tamil audience more than what is expected of it. Since the first film has set an irresistible must-watch tag on this one, the expectations are riding high as the release day draws near. The film is scheduled for a July release and has now become an awaited phenomenon in days to come. Let's save the date for a waggery ride and expect many more unexpected from this sequel.