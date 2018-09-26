 »   »   »  The 2.0 Trailer To Focus On Akshay Kumar? Rajinikanth Fans To Be Disappointed?

Related Articles
- Rajinikanth Unhappy With 2.0 Storyline? Is Akshay Kumar The Real Hero Of The Film?
-
- 2.0 Teaser Smashes Records All Over; The Audience Can't Wait For The Trailer & Movie Release
- 2.0 Official Teaser: Here’s What The Audiences Have To Say About The Much Awaited Teaser!
- 2.0 Teaser: Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar’s Film Promises To Be An Absolute Delight!
- 2.0: Are The Makers Of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's Film Lying About Its Budget?
- 2.0: The Makers Of Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar’s Film Have Spent A Huge Sum On VFX; Details Here
- 2.0's New Posters Speak Volumes About The Visual Extravaganza In The Offing!
- 2.0: The Teaser Of Rajinikanth And Akshay Kumar’s Film To Be Released On This Date?
- 2.0: The Teaser Of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's Film To Release With Gold?
- 2.0: Rajinikanth's Magnum Opus Gets A Release Date; Will It Help Thalaiva Bounce Back?
- Post The Kaala Debacle, The Makers Of Rajinikanth's 2.0 Are In A Fix And Here Are The Details
- CHITTI IS BACK! This New Still Of Rajinikanth From 2.0 Is A Treat For All Thalaiva Fans
The legendary Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most popular star in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thalaiva', the veteran actor enjoys a massive fan following thanks to his charismatic personality, grand on-screen image, simple nature and remarkable versatility as a performer. Over the years, he has starred in several blockbusters and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, Rajini is gearing up for the release of 2.0. The film is a sci-fi thriller and is touted to be a 'spiritual successor' to the 2010 hit Enthiran.
The 2.0 teaser was released on Ganesha Chaturthi (September 13, 2018) and it created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. Now, here is some unexpected news for the 'Thalaiva Army'.
2.0 Trailer: An Akshay Kumar Show?
According to a report carried by Bollywoodlife, the 2.0 trailer will feature more of Akshay Kumar and less of Rajinikanth. The makers apparently want to cash-in on the B-town star's pan-India appeal and ensure that the film opens on a solid note. If this is indeed the case, then the 2.0 trailer might upset Rajini fans big time.
Are Rajini's Recent Failures Responsible To The Dependency On Akki?
Rajinikanth's last few films have not lived up to the expectations. In fact, his last release, Kaala failed to make any impact whatsoever in the Telugu states and the Hindi heartland. The buzz is that the lacklustre response to his recent releases is one of the main reasons the makers have decided to make Akshay the pivot of the trailer.
Is Akshay The Real Hero Of 2.0?
A few days ago, it was reported that Akshay and not Rajini is the 'real hero' of 2.0. The report further stated that Akki's character Dr. Richard is projected as someone who is fighting for the right causes and hence might end up coming across as the 'good guy'. The makers might have decided to focus more on this character, keeping in mind the plot of 2.0.
A Risky Decision?
Rajinikanth might be going through a rough patch on the professional front; however, Thalaiva still remains a demi-god for his countless fans. If the 2.0 trailer does indeed focus more on Akshay than Rajini, it might fail to connect with the Tamil audience. And, this might take a toll on its box office performance in its core market. In other words, the decision to focus on Akki might backfire big time!