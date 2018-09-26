 »   »   »  The 2.0 Trailer To Focus On Akshay Kumar? Rajinikanth Fans To Be Disappointed?

2.0 Trailer: An Akshay Kumar Show?

According to a report carried by Bollywoodlife, the 2.0 trailer will feature more of Akshay Kumar and less of Rajinikanth. The makers apparently want to cash-in on the B-town star's pan-India appeal and ensure that the film opens on a solid note. If this is indeed the case, then the 2.0 trailer might upset Rajini fans big time.

Are Rajini's Recent Failures Responsible To The Dependency On Akki?

Rajinikanth's last few films have not lived up to the expectations. In fact, his last release, Kaala failed to make any impact whatsoever in the Telugu states and the Hindi heartland. The buzz is that the lacklustre response to his recent releases is one of the main reasons the makers have decided to make Akshay the pivot of the trailer.

Is Akshay The Real Hero Of 2.0?

A few days ago, it was reported that Akshay and not Rajini is the 'real hero' of 2.0. The report further stated that Akki's character Dr. Richard is projected as someone who is fighting for the right causes and hence might end up coming across as the 'good guy'. The makers might have decided to focus more on this character, keeping in mind the plot of 2.0.

A Risky Decision?

Rajinikanth might be going through a rough patch on the professional front; however, Thalaiva still remains a demi-god for his countless fans. If the 2.0 trailer does indeed focus more on Akshay than Rajini, it might fail to connect with the Tamil audience. And, this might take a toll on its box office performance in its core market. In other words, the decision to focus on Akki might backfire big time!