English
 »   »   »  The 2.0 Trailer To Focus On Akshay Kumar? Rajinikanth Fans To Be Disappointed?

The 2.0 Trailer To Focus On Akshay Kumar? Rajinikanth Fans To Be Disappointed?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The legendary Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest and most popular star in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thalaiva', the veteran actor enjoys a massive fan following thanks to his charismatic personality, grand on-screen image, simple nature and remarkable versatility as a performer. Over the years, he has starred in several blockbusters and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. At present, Rajini is gearing up for the release of 2.0. The film is a sci-fi thriller and is touted to be a 'spiritual successor' to the 2010 hit Enthiran.

    The 2.0 teaser was released on Ganesha Chaturthi (September 13, 2018) and it created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans. Now, here is some unexpected news for the 'Thalaiva Army'.

    2.0 Trailer: An Akshay Kumar Show?

    According to a report carried by Bollywoodlife, the 2.0 trailer will feature more of Akshay Kumar and less of Rajinikanth. The makers apparently want to cash-in on the B-town star's pan-India appeal and ensure that the film opens on a solid note. If this is indeed the case, then the 2.0 trailer might upset Rajini fans big time.

    Are Rajini's Recent Failures Responsible To The Dependency On Akki?

    Rajinikanth's last few films have not lived up to the expectations. In fact, his last release, Kaala failed to make any impact whatsoever in the Telugu states and the Hindi heartland. The buzz is that the lacklustre response to his recent releases is one of the main reasons the makers have decided to make Akshay the pivot of the trailer.

    Is Akshay The Real Hero Of 2.0?

    A few days ago, it was reported that Akshay and not Rajini is the 'real hero' of 2.0. The report further stated that Akki's character Dr. Richard is projected as someone who is fighting for the right causes and hence might end up coming across as the 'good guy'. The makers might have decided to focus more on this character, keeping in mind the plot of 2.0.

    A Risky Decision?

    Rajinikanth might be going through a rough patch on the professional front; however, Thalaiva still remains a demi-god for his countless fans. If the 2.0 trailer does indeed focus more on Akshay than Rajini, it might fail to connect with the Tamil audience. And, this might take a toll on its box office performance in its core market. In other words, the decision to focus on Akki might backfire big time!

    Read more about: 2 0 rajinikanth akshay kumar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue