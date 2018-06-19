 »   »   »  Watch: The Paris Paris Team Has A Surprise For 'Birthday Girl' Kajal Aggarwal's Fans

The charming Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most sought-after names in the Tamil and Telugu film industries today. She has managed to become the queen of hearts thanks to her good looks, humble nature and sincere performances.

Now, she is in the limelight for an awesome reason. In an exciting development, the makers of her eagerly-awaited movie, Paris Paris, have released a special 'Behind The Scenes' video which highlights the fun she had while shooting for the film. Kajal can be seen enjoying some candid moments with the team. And, not surprisingly, she looks quite adorable.

In case you did not know, Paris Paris is the remake of the Hindi hit Queen and will see Kajal essay the role played by Kangana Ranaut in the Bollywood version. The remake's plot will be a bit different from that of Queen.

Interestingly, last year, Kajal had said that playing a naive character on the big screen would be a challenging experience for her.

"It's going to be a big challenge for me to be that naive because my upbringing has been quite different. I've had a lot of exposure to the world, thanks to my family. And my friends, extended family have always been very supportive. For the character that I play in the film, she's from a simple background who hasn't seen the world yet," she had told a leading website.

She had also specified that she would approach the film in her own way, without bothering about stepping into anyone's shoes.

It will be worth watching if Paris Paris lives up to the standards set by Queen.

On a related note, this is a busy time for the lady. Besides Paris Paris, she also has the Telugu remake of Theri. In it, she will be seen opposite 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja. She is also likely to enter the Punjabi film industry soon.

So, did you like the special video? Comments, please!