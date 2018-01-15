 »   »   » SNOOP! The Rise And Fall Of Prashanth

In the 90s era in Kollywood, the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth were ruling the roost. The young brigade or the third generation actors were yet to enter the scene. That was when a young lad entered the industry with the legacy of his star-father.

Being introduced as Thyagarajan's son, a noted writer, actor, producer and director, the young and aspiring actor ventured into the cinema industry with minimal hopes from the audience.



It was his hard work, perseverance and dedication which catapulted him to success and in turn was blessed with better opportunities. Not every day would a young actor be blessed with a Mani Ratnam's movie and this handsome actor cracked the opportunity with the 1994 blockbuster, Thiruda Thiruda. Yes, we are talking about the actor, Prashanth.



Rise To Superstardom



From then on, there was no turning back for the then youth sensation who was seen growing bigger and bigger during mid-90s. It was the 1998 blockbuster, Jeans, under the direction of Shankar which propelled Prashanth to superstardom. He was the second Tamil star hero to have bagged the esteemed opportunity of working with both Mani Ratnam and Shankar after Kamal Haasan.



Prashanth was not just a popular star in Tamil Nadu, but also in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and the Tamil population dominant countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.



So much was his craze and popularity that, even the present day's market dominators, Vijay and Ajith, were left behind Prashanth, a minimum guarantee hero who could pull in some good numbers even with an average content.

