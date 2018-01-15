 »   »   » SNOOP! The Rise And Fall Of Prashanth

In the 90s era in Kollywood, the likes of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth were ruling the roost. The young brigade or the third generation actors were yet to enter the scene. That was when a young lad entered the industry with the legacy of his star-father.
Being introduced as Thyagarajan's son, a noted writer, actor, producer and director, the young and aspiring actor ventured into the cinema industry with minimal hopes from the audience.
It was his hard work, perseverance and dedication which catapulted him to success and in turn was blessed with better opportunities. Not every day would a young actor be blessed with a Mani Ratnam's movie and this handsome actor cracked the opportunity with the 1994 blockbuster, Thiruda Thiruda. Yes, we are talking about the actor, Prashanth.
Rise To Superstardom
From then on, there was no turning back for the then youth sensation who was seen growing bigger and bigger during mid-90s. It was the 1998 blockbuster, Jeans, under the direction of Shankar which propelled Prashanth to superstardom. He was the second Tamil star hero to have bagged the esteemed opportunity of working with both Mani Ratnam and Shankar after Kamal Haasan.
Prashanth was not just a popular star in Tamil Nadu, but also in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and the Tamil population dominant countries such as Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.
So much was his craze and popularity that, even the present day's market dominators, Vijay and Ajith, were left behind Prashanth, a minimum guarantee hero who could pull in some good numbers even with an average content.
Decline In Career
From the early 2000, the actor's professional life took a dip due to the choice of movies and weak storylines. Though there used to be one or two commercial and entertaining ingredients in his movies, the same were not sufficient for a wholesome entertainment package.
Post 2006, Prashanth faced a setback with respect to his personal life and had to take a sabbatical from the cinema industry. His return as a lead in the M. Karunanidhi's literature, Ponnar Shankar, a big-budgeted movie where he was seen in a dual-action role was touted to be the comeback vehicle for the star, but eventually fizzled at the box office. His recent outing, Saahasam, a remake of Allu Arjun's hit, Julayi, too bombed at the box office.
Legion Of Fans
Despite failures and ups and downs, Prashanth had a decent fan following in Tamil Nadu who stood by the actor's side for quite some time. But it was his loyal fan base in Malaysia which stuck to the actor irrespective of his movies performance.
Even a below average movie which would have failed in the Tamil Nadu box -office would have brought in better numbers from the Malaysian box office.
Expectations From The Charming Actor
Whether he is active in the industry or not, the 44-year-old actor is charming as ever and has maintained his physique. He can still don roles of a lover boy as the grace in him has not faded even by an ounce. Prashanth would be an ideal candidate for an anti-hero or a stylish antagonist characters as he is suave, expressive and could be menacing at the same time.
Upcoming Project
Prashanth is now busy with his next flick Johnny, the Hindi remake of the 2007 hit venture, Johnny Gaddar, under the family's home banner, Staar Movies.
We wish Prashanth bounces back to the top form and continue to churn out more and more movies in the lines of Thiruda Thiruda, Jeans, and Jodi.