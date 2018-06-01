 »   »   »  This Photo Of Rajinikanth With Kaala Co-Stars Nana Patekar And Pankaj Tripathi Is Golden

Rajnikanth's Kaala is arguably the biggest film of the year and has created quite a buzz amongst fans, thanks to its awesome trailer. Now, it seems that the curiosity surrounding the film is set to reach new heights.

As it so happens, photo from the shoot location of Kaala is going viral for all the right reasons. In it, 'Thalaiva' can be seen spending some time with co-stars Pankaj Tripathi and Nana Patekar. As expected, the three men seem to be enjoying each other's company a lot. Seeing the three powerhouse performers in one frame is indeed a treat for fans.

Kaala is touted to be a gangster-drama and has been directed by noted film-maker Pa Ranjith. In it, Rajini plays the role of a don, who fights for the rights of his people while Patekar essays the role of a ruthless politician. As far as Tripathi is concerned, he plays the role of a cop in what is the first Kollywood film of his career. Recently, he had told a leading news agency that he signed Kaala just to meet Rajinikanth.

"The first shot was very nice. I was just quietly watching him. For 10-15 minutes I was just looking at him. I had signed this film to just meet and talk to him. I wanted to talk to him about cinema, his approach towards it, life and spirituality. I'm glad I did that," he had added.

Produced by actor-producer Dhanush, Kaala also features actress Huma Qureshi in the lead. She will be playing the role of Rajini's lover in what is the first Tamil film of her career.

Interestingly, Kaala is quite different from Rajini's trademark masala movies. Its trailer suggests that it will have political undertones and touch upon how some communities consider their land to be an integral part of their identity. If things go as planned, the film will hit the screens on April 7, 2018. It is likely to take a good opening at the box office.

