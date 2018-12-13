 »   »   »  Thuppakki Munai Critics' Review:The Vikram Prabhu Starrer Is Winning Hearts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The young and dashing Vikram Prabhu is one of the most talented sensations in the Tamil film industry today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his impressive looks, effective performances and stunning screen presence. He is also held in high regard because of his humble and bindass nature. During his career, Vikram Prabhu has starred in some relatively popular films and this has helped him make a name for himself in the industry. At present, he is gearing up for the release of Thuppakki Munai. The action-thriller is set to hit the screens tomorrow(December 14, 2018) and it has created a bit of buzz amongst the target audience. Several critics saw a screening of the film recently and they seemed to have liked like a lot.
Here is The Thuppakki Munai Critics' Review
'A Well-intentioned Film'
The entertainment journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi recently watched the film and found it to be a decent watch.
While talking about the film, he said that Thuppakki Munai is one of the better films of Vikram Prabhu's career and added that it also has a few emotional sequences. Haricharan also stated that it is a 'well-intentioned' cop drama.
His Exact Words
#ThuppakkiMunai is undoubtedly a far better outing for @iamVikramPrabhu in recent times. A well-intentioned tale of a cop who has to choose between right and wrong following a harrowing incident. Quite emotional in parts."
A Strong Message
Rajasekar too liked the film and described it as one of the better action films of the recent times. He went on to add that that Thuppakki Munai has a strong message for the fans and this makes a delight for the fans.
He Added...
"Saw #ThuppakkiMunai yesterday. @iamVikramPrabhu shines in this cop action thriller, better than his other action films released after #SigaramThodu. Liked #VelaRamamoorthy 's characterization. The film also has a socially relevant message."
'Twist In The Middle'
Praising the film, Sreedhar Pillai said that it has a nice twist in the middle and this enhances its impact in a big way.
".@iamVikramPrabhu has a made the right decision to do #ThuppakkiMunai, its definitely different. He is not the usual encounter cop, liked the way story unfolds with a twist in the middle," added the critic.
We wish the team of Thuppakki Munai good luck and hope that the film does well at the box office.