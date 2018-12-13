 »   »   »  Thuppakki Munai Critics' Review:The Vikram Prabhu Starrer Is Winning Hearts

'A Well-intentioned Film'

The entertainment journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi recently watched the film and found it to be a decent watch.

While talking about the film, he said that Thuppakki Munai is one of the better films of Vikram Prabhu's career and added that it also has a few emotional sequences. Haricharan also stated that it is a 'well-intentioned' cop drama.

His Exact Words

#ThuppakkiMunai is undoubtedly a far better outing for @iamVikramPrabhu in recent times. A well-intentioned tale of a cop who has to choose between right and wrong following a harrowing incident. Quite emotional in parts."

A Strong Message

Rajasekar too liked the film and described it as one of the better action films of the recent times. He went on to add that that Thuppakki Munai has a strong message for the fans and this makes a delight for the fans.

He Added...

"Saw #ThuppakkiMunai yesterday. @iamVikramPrabhu shines in this cop action thriller, better than his other action films released after #SigaramThodu. Liked #VelaRamamoorthy 's characterization. The film also has a socially relevant message."

'Twist In The Middle'

Praising the film, Sreedhar Pillai said that it has a nice twist in the middle and this enhances its impact in a big way.

".@iamVikramPrabhu has a made the right decision to do #ThuppakkiMunai, its definitely different. He is not the usual encounter cop, liked the way story unfolds with a twist in the middle," added the critic.

We wish the team of Thuppakki Munai good luck and hope that the film does well at the box office.