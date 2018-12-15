 »   »   »  Thuppakki Munai Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers For Download On Day 1 Itself

Thuppakki Munai Leaked Online

In an unfortunate development, the full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and it is available for ‘free download'. This is a heartless and unethical act and it might ruffle a few feathers.

Will The BO Collections Be Affected?

Thuppakki Munai has been shot against a decent budget and is a crucial release for Vikram Prabhu. It needs to do exceptionally well in Week 1 as the Kollywood biggie Maari 2 is slated to hit the screens next week. As Thuppakki Munai has been leaked online on the opening day itself, the box office collections are likely to be affected.

The Background...

The problem of piracy has been plaguing the Tamil film industry for quite a while now. Kaala, Sarkar, Seema Raja and 2.0 are just a few of the recent biggies that became victims of piracy on the release day itself. Vada Chennai and U Turn are some of the other recent releases that were leaked on and by Tamilrockers within hours of arriving in theatres.

The Way Ahead...

The noted Tamil actor and TFPC President Vishal has always been a vocal critic of piracy. He even played a big role in getting a few illegal web sites shut down. Similarly, the likes of Vijay Deverakonda and Soundarya Rajinikanth too have urged fans to refrain from prompting piracy. While these efforts have made things a bit better, a lot still needs to be done. Let us hope that those in authority find a permanent solution to piracy ASAP. Piracy cannot be encouraged in any way whatsoever. Enough said!