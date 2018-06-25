 »   »   »  Tik Tik Tik Box Office Collections: Jayam Ravi's Film Sets The Chennai BO On Fire

The much-loved Jayam Ravi is one of the most talented young actors in Kollywood today. The star enjoys a reasonably strong fan following thanks to his good looks, friendly nature and sincere performances. Of late, he has also been experimenting with his on-screen image and this has helped him evolve as a performer. At present, Jayam Ravi is in the limelight because of his latest release Tik Tik Tik which hit the screens on Friday(June 22, 2018) much to the delight of his fans. The film is a space-thriller and has been directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan.

Recently, the director had revealed that Tik Tik Tik does not have any commercial elements and is a space film in the purest sense.

"There's no romance in the film, we didn't need a dance master either. Our focus was to avoid any lagging moments and present a clean and pure single-genre space film," he had told a leading daily.

Needless to say, Tik Tik Tik had created quite a buzz amongst the fans prior to its release and that helped it open on a promising note at the BO. The good opening gave Jayam Ravi's fans a reason to rejoice and set the tone for a good weekend. So, was the film able to take the Chennai box office on fire? Let us find out.

Tik Tik Tik Mania Grips Chennai According to the latest reports, Tik Tik Tik had a solid weekend at the Chennai box office and managed to collect Rs 1.83 Crore in 3 days. We are sure, this will send Jayam Ravi's fans into a state of frenzy. Tik Tik Tik Outperforms Miruthan Tik Tik Tik has fared better than Jayam Ravi-Shakti Soundar Rajan's previous release Miruthan which had collected Rs 1.17 Crore at the Chennai box office over the first four days. And, needless to say, this proves that Jayam Ravi's popularity is on the rise. Will The Unfavourable Reviews Affect Tik Tik Tik? ost critics are of the opinion that Tik Tik Tik is an 'unoriginal' film that suffers because of an under-whelming screenplay. As such, the WOM is negative and this might create a problem for the film in the days to come. The Way Ahead.. Tik Tik Tik is going to have a relatively free run at the Chennai box office this week as the buzz around Kaala seems to have diminished. As such, if it stays strong today(Jun 25, 2018), Tik Tik Tik might turn out to be a hit at the Chennai box office.

