 »   »   »  Tik Tik Tik Box Office Preview: Will Jayam Ravi's Film Live Up To Expectations?

The much-loved Jayam Ravi is a reasonably popular name in the Tamil film industry. He is loved by the movie buffs thanks to his good looks, sincere performances and humble nature. Over the years, he has been a part of some reasonably popular films and this has helped him find a firm footing in the industry. At present, the actor is gearing up for the release of Tik Tik Tik which is slated to hit the screens tomorrow(June 22, 2018).

The film is Tamil cinema's first space-drama and has been directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. Tik Tik Tik has been produced by V Hitesh Jhabak and also features young actress Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead.

Recently, the director had revealed that the film does not feature any romantic track or commercial elements. He had also revealed that it would be a space film in the truest sense.

"We were very clear that we are not going to make a masala entertainer. There's no romance in the film, we didn't need a dance master either. Our focus was to avoid any lagging moments and present a clean and pure single-genre space film that's damn interesting to watch," Shakti Soundar Rajan had said.

With Tik Tik Tik almost upon us, here's is a look at its box office prospects.

Budget And Screen Count Tik Tik Tik has reportedly been shot on a big budget and is the costliest film of Jayam Ravi's career. While the exact figure has not been disclosed, the buzz is that it might be around 100 Crores. A significant part of the budget has been spent on VFX and other post-production works. Tik Tik Tik Tik is releasing alongside Traffic Ramawamy. As such, it might not get as many screens as expected. Is There Enough Buzz Around Tik Tik Tik? Tik Tik Tik belongs to a genre which has never really been explored properly in India. This is its USP and has helped the film grab a reasonable amount of attention. The commensurable production values too have gone a long way in helping it create a buzz amongst Jayam Ravi's die-hard fans. The film is also releasing Telugu(albeit in a dubbed avatar) and this indicates that it has been viewed as a bankable film in the Telugu markets as well. Will Tik Tik Open Better Than Miruthan? Jayam Ravi and Shakti Soundar Rajan's Miruthan, which was shot on a budget of Rs 20 Crore, had collected nearly Rs 7 Crore on Day 1 at the box office. Tik Tik Tik is a bigger film and should face no difficulties in crossing this figure. To Conclude.. Rajinikanth's big release Kaala has more or less slowed down at the domestic box office and is unlikely to affect Tik Tik Tik's box office performance. Similarly, Traffic Ramaswamy is a relatively small film and might not be much of a challenge for Tik Tik Tik. As such, Jayam Ravi's film will get a relatively free run at the BO. However, given the big budget, it will have to fare exceptionally well on day 1 in order to emerge a winner.