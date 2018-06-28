 »   »   »  Tik Tik Tik Box Office Update: Jayam Ravi's Film Has A Solid First Week

The much-loved Jayam Ravi is one of the most talented stars in the Tamil film industry. The actor has won the love of the movie buffs thanks to his good looks, humble nature and sincere performances. Of late, he has also been experimenting with his on-screen image and that seems to have gone a long way in helping him grow as an actor. At present, Jayam Ravi is in the limelight because of Tik Tik Tik. The film is a space thriller and has been directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. Prior to its release, the film-maker had said that Tik Tik Tik would be a space film in the truest sense. He had also made it clear that it would not feature a romantic track.

"There's no romance in the film, we didn't need a dance master either. Our focus was to avoid any lagging moments and present a clean and pure single-genre space film," he had told a leading daily.

Tik Tik Tik hit the screens on June 22, 2018 and got off to a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office. However, it failed to impress the critics. As such, many trade experts felt that it would struggle on the weekdays. Luckily for Jayam Ravi fans, the film has beaten the odds and emerged as a winner. Here is a detailed look at its box office performance.

Tik Tik Tik Fares Well In Tamil Nadu According to the latest reports, Tik Tik Tik has managed collect nearly Rs 12 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office so far, and proved to one of the best openers of Jayam Ravi's career. Needless to say, this is going to go a long way in establishing the actor as a bankable name. A Decent Run At The International Box Office Contrary to expectations, Tik Tik Tik has fared reasonably well at the international box office. It has collected more than Rs 37 Lakh from 19 screens in Malaysia. Similarly, it's collected more than Rs 31 Lakh at the US box office. The Way Ahead Tik Tik Tik has clicked with Jayam Ravi's fans and the WOM seems to be quite positive. With no major films releasing this week, it likely to have a free run at the ticket window. As such, it might rule the BO over the second weekend as well. To Conclude... Jayam Ravi's habit of experimenting with his roles seems to have paid off in a big way. The positive response to Tik Tik Tik might encourage him to take up more challenging roles in the days to come. And, this is likely to help him establish himself as a force to be reckoned with.