 »   »   »  Tik Tik Tik Day 1 Collections: Jayam Ravi’s Film Opens On A Decent Note At The Box Office

The dashing Jayam Ravi is quite a popular name in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a decent fan following because of his good looks, humble nature and sincere performances. Of late, he has been experimenting with his on-screen image and this has helped him grow as a performer. At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest film Tik Tik Tik which hit the screens on Friday (June 22, 2018) much to the delight of his fans.

The film is touted to be a space-thriller and has been directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan. Shot against a relatively high budget, Tik Tik Tik also features Jayam Ravi's son Aarav and upcoming actress Nivetha Pethuraj in key roles.

Prior to its release, the director had said that it does not feature a romantic track or any other commercial elements.

"There's no romance in the film, we didn't need a dance master either. Our focus was to avoid any lagging moments and present a clean and pure single-genre space film," he had told a leading daily.

Tik Tik Tik managed to create a decent amount of pre-release buzz thanks to its production values and the feeling was that it would open on a decent note at the box office.

So, did the buzz help it set the ticket counter on fire? Let us find out

Day 1 Collections Tik Tik Tik opened on a decent note at the Tamil Nadu box office and collected close to Rs 3 Crore on the opening day. Did Tik Tik Tik Fare Better Than Miruthan? Jayam Ravi and Shakti Soundar Rajan's Miruthan had collected Rs 3.81 Crore on its opening day. The day 1 collections of Tik Tik Tik are in the same range. However, Tik Tik Tik's budget is reportedly higher than that of Miruthan and this might turn out to be a cause of worry for the makers. Negative WOM Most critics are of the opinion that Tik Tik Tik is an ‘unoriginal' and lazy film which fails to offer anything new. While the VFX has been appreciated, the plot has received a thumbs down. As such, the WOM is negative. The Way Ahead Being the only big Tamil film to hit the screens On Friday, Tik Tik Tik is likely to have a free run over the weekend. As such, it will rake in the moolah on Saturday and Sunday. That said and done, the negative WOM might catch up with it on Monday and dampen its commercial prospects. All in all, the next few days are likely to determine its fate.