 »   »   »  Tik Tik Tik Twitter Review: LIVE Audience Update On The Jayam Ravi Starrer!

Tik Tik Tik, the Jayam Ravi starrer has been one of the most awaited Tamil movies. The movie, which has hit the theatres today (June 22, 2018), has been directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan and it is the director's second film with Jayam Ravi, after Mirutha. Tik Tik Tik, which has its own set of specialties and uniqueness, is touted to take Tamil cinema to a different level, with the type of content that it is dealing with. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the big budget movie film also features Nivetha Pethuraj, Ramesh Thilak, Arjun Asokan, Jayaprakash, Aaron Aziz, Rethika Srinivas etc., in important roles.

Meanwhile, Tik Tik Tik, which is a sci-fi moviehas made a big release in the theatres across the country. The initial shows of Tik Tik Tik are expected to begin in a short while and the social media circuits are sure to be filled with opinions regarding the movie, which is undoubtedly one of the most talked about movies of the recent times.Here we take you through some of the tweets about Tik Tik Tik that have appeared on the microblogging site.

#TikTikTik 1st Half Itself Worth Your Penny — jagan jaguar (@jaganmohandon) June 22, 2018 About The First Half.. Well, it seems like Tik Tik Tik has something really special to offer. Here is a tweet regarding the first half of the movie, which suggests that the initial half is worth is worth the money that you spent for. watching #tiktiktik , @ItsMeNivetha fits the role perfectly , in love wid ur performance ! 😍👍 technically LIT movie ! cant wait for the 2nd half ! 🤟🤲 — VAMPIREPRINCE (@vishal41677940) June 22, 2018 Another Positive Report It seems like Tik Tik Tik has struck the right chords. Here is another tweet regarding the first half of the film. Praises are there for the technical quality of the movie and also the performance of Nivetha Pethuraj. #TikTikTik Interval - Definitely a very good attempt which makes Tamil Cinema proud. Quality in all the technical aspects, especially Art Direction, VFX. Nice to see the Zero Gravity shots in Kollywood. #TikTikTikFromToday@Ajax_VFX@actor_jayamravi@ShaktiRajan @JabaksMovies pic.twitter.com/NUhVu0KaLP — Èn Ùyîr Rávî ♡ Àrún (@LtbArun_RaviFan) June 22, 2018 Interval Report Praises continue to pour in for the first half of Tik Tik Tik. Here is a first half report, which has stated that the technical aspect's of the film are on the higher side. #TikTikTik - A nice and new try in Indian cinema. Proud @ShaktiRajan. Kudos to @actor_jayamravi for trying different scripts and @ItsMeNivetha. Could avoid certain commercial cliches but still a good one to watch 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #UsaPremiere — ajitkumar (@ajitkum48894069) June 22, 2018 Positive Review Here is a review on Tik Tik Tik, which suggests that the movie is a fresh attempt in Indian cinema. It has been mentioned that the movie is a good one time watch.