 »   »   »  Tik Tik Tik Twitter Review: LIVE Audience Update On The Jayam Ravi Starrer!

#TikTikTik 1st Half Itself Worth Your Penny — jagan jaguar (@jaganmohandon) June 22, 2018

About The First Half..

Well, it seems like Tik Tik Tik has something really special to offer. Here is a tweet regarding the first half of the movie, which suggests that the initial half is worth is worth the money that you spent for.

watching #tiktiktik , @ItsMeNivetha fits the role perfectly , in love wid ur performance ! 😍👍 technically LIT movie ! cant wait for the 2nd half ! 🤟🤲 — VAMPIREPRINCE (@vishal41677940) June 22, 2018

Another Positive Report

It seems like Tik Tik Tik has struck the right chords. Here is another tweet regarding the first half of the film. Praises are there for the technical quality of the movie and also the performance of Nivetha Pethuraj.

#TikTikTik Interval - Definitely a very good attempt which makes Tamil Cinema proud. Quality in all the technical aspects, especially Art Direction, VFX. Nice to see the Zero Gravity shots in Kollywood. #TikTikTikFromToday@Ajax_VFX@actor_jayamravi@ShaktiRajan @JabaksMovies pic.twitter.com/NUhVu0KaLP — Èn Ùyîr Rávî ♡ Àrún (@LtbArun_RaviFan) June 22, 2018

Interval Report

Praises continue to pour in for the first half of Tik Tik Tik. Here is a first half report, which has stated that the technical aspect's of the film are on the higher side.

#TikTikTik - A nice and new try in Indian cinema. Proud @ShaktiRajan. Kudos to @actor_jayamravi for trying different scripts and @ItsMeNivetha. Could avoid certain commercial cliches but still a good one to watch 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #UsaPremiere — ajitkumar (@ajitkum48894069) June 22, 2018

Positive Review

Here is a review on Tik Tik Tik, which suggests that the movie is a fresh attempt in Indian cinema. It has been mentioned that the movie is a good one time watch.

#TikTikTik a film that needs to be welcomed and it sure not to disappoint u, definitely a WorthWatch film Tiz combo @ShaktiRajan & @actor_jayamravi never fails to entertain us, in total love with the film @immancomposer #Bgm pottu thakkirukinga a superb century Dont miss the film — Joel Roy Mathew (@Roy_france19) June 22, 2018

A Promising Movie

Well, the reviews for Tik Tik Tik have surfaced in the online circuits. Here is another tweet which suggests that Tik Tik Tik is a film that needs to welcomed. The review also praises Jayam Ravi, Shakti Siunder Rajan and D Imman.

#TikTikTik 1st over brilliant attempt every one's hard work workouts verywell. Bgm score was awesome waiting for the 2nd half @actor_jayamravi @ShaktiRajan @immancomposer @arjunannk — Logesh Sundarraj (@LogeshSundarraj) June 22, 2018

Excellent Work By The Team

Here is another review regarding the first half of the movie, which has indicated that the team has come with a good job. The BGM of the film has also received a lot of praises.

A Watchable Movie

Here is a review that states that Tik Tik Tik is just a film, which is a one time watch. There are praises for Jayam Ravi, Nivetha Pethuraj, D Imman and the Cg works of the film. At the same time, the screenplay of the film has been tagged as a negative.

#TikTikTik : Tik Tik Tik offers a new experience for Tamil audience. Space missions scenes are quite interesting Space Division team A five-member team is sent to stop asteroid from hitting Chennai, CG work could have been done better JayamRavi 👍 — Raghava (@Raghava4mahesh) June 22, 2018

A Different Expperience

Positive reports are pouring in for the movie. According to the above tweet, Tik Tik Tik has indeed turned out to be a new experience for the Tamil film audiences.

#TikTikTik wat a movie yaar !?? Is this is a movie r game ?? Really amazing work from india technician's. Really proud of u ana @actor_jayamravi !! Happy to b ur fan ! Really wat a mind sir ji @ShaktiRajan 😍😎🚀🛰️ — gouthamvenugopal (@gomzi1492) June 22, 2018

Praises For The Team

The technical department of Tik Tik Tik has come up with a commendable job. The above tweet also suggests the same and praises are pouring in for Jayam Ravi as well.