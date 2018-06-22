 »   »   »  Tik Tik Tik Twitter Review: LIVE Audience Update On The Jayam Ravi Starrer!

Tik Tik Tik, the Jayam Ravi starrer has been one of the most awaited Tamil movies. The movie, which has hit the theatres today (June 22, 2018), has been directed by Shakti Sounder Rajan and it is the director's second film with Jayam Ravi, after Mirutha. Tik Tik Tik, which has its own set of specialties and uniqueness, is touted to take Tamil cinema to a different level, with the type of content that it is dealing with. Apart from Jayam Ravi, the big budget movie film also features Nivetha Pethuraj, Ramesh Thilak, Arjun Asokan, Jayaprakash, Aaron Aziz, Rethika Srinivas etc., in important roles.

Meanwhile, Tik Tik Tik, which is a sci-fi moviehas made a big release in the theatres across the country. The initial shows of Tik Tik Tik are expected to begin in a short while and the social media circuits are sure to be filled with opinions regarding the movie, which is undoubtedly one of the most talked about movies of the recent times. Stay tuned to this space to know about the audiences responses regardingthe Jayam Ravi starrer Ti Tik Tik.