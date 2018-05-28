 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas Reveals Why He 'Apologised' While Shooting With Dhanush For Maari 2

Tovino Thomas, who is a reasonably popular name in Malayalam cinema, will soon be seen playing a negative character in the eagerly-awaited Maari 2. And, as expected fans are curious to know more about his role in the film.

During a recent chat with Scroll, Tovino spoke about working with Tamil star Dhanush in Maari 2 and said that he is a helpful co-actor. Revealing a bit about the role, he said that he will be seen in two looks and has a meaty role in the film. Tovino added that he faced a few difficulties while shooting for Maari 2 as he is not too familiar with Tamil and added that he apologised to Dhanush every time a retake was required.

"I play the villain. I have a meaty role and you will see me in two get-ups. Whenever we were doing our scenes together, I'd always apologise and ask for a retake. But Dhanush would understand that I was working in a different language and he told me he'd do the same when he did Bollywood films. He taught me that the only thing that matters on screen is the output," added Tovino.

In case you did not know, Maari 2 is a sequel to the 2015 masala action-drama Maari and features Dhanush in the role of a gangster. The first part featured Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead while Maari 2 has young sensation Sai Pallavi as the heroine. The Premam beauty has already proved her mettle as an actor and Maari 2 is likely to help her consolidate her standing even further.

On a related note, Tovino currently also has the Malayalam films Maradona and Theevandi in his kitty. As far as Dhanush is concerned, he will also be seen Vada Chennai and Enai Noki Paayum Thota in his kitty. He is also awaiting the release of Kaala which has been produced by him and hits the screens on June 7, 2018.