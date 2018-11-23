 »   »   »  When Trisha Admitted That There Was A Rift Between Her And Nayanthara Because Of A 'Personal Issue'

Was This The Reason For The Rift?

According to a report carried by Bollyspice in 2008, Trisha's problems with Nayanthara began because of the Tamil film Kuruvi. Apparently, both ladies were being considered for the film. However, it eventually went to Trisha. And, as per the industry buzz this did not go down well with Nayan.

Trisha Reacts To The Rumours

The reported rift between them remained the talk of the town in the years to follow and this led to numerous fan wars. A couple of years ago, in an interview given to Indiaglitz, Trisha had commented on her 'catfight' with Nayanthara and put all these rumours to rest.

Trisha Admits That She Had Problems With Nayanthara

While addressing the issue, Trisha said that she was once indeed not on talking terms with 'Thalaivi'. She went on to add that that, contrary to perception, their rift was caused because of personal reasons and not professional ones.

'There Was A Personal Issue'

She went on to add that their uneasy equation had been blown out of proportion by certain sections of the media. However, she had conceded that their was a 'personal issue' between the two and hinted that some mutual acquaintances were responsible for the fallout.

Her Exact Words

"Nayanthara and I have been in the industry for more than ten years and a lot of the issues between us was media created even though there was one personal issue between us which I don't want to get into. It was never because of work, but because of mutual friends and mutual people who we knew."

She Added...

Trisha also made it clear that the issue was in the past and she had no hard feelings towards Nayanthara.

" Then too we did not have a tiff, but we didn't talk for some time and then we started talking. Nayan and I are competitive, but we both wish each other well," she had said.

On The Professional Front...

The rift is now a thing of the past and both these ladies have moved on. Trisha was last seen in the much-loved 96. At present, she has the Telugu-Tamil bilingual 1818 in her kitty. On the other hand. Nayan was last seen in Imaikkaa Nodigal which became a hit at the box office. At present, she has the Tollywood biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Siva's Viswasam and the eagerly-awaited Aramm 2 in her kitty.