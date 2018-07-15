 »   »   »  Trisha’s Mohini To Hit The Screens On This Date!

There's no denying that the lovely Trisha is one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil film industry. The young lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, sincere performances and friendly nature. Over the years, she has starred in several successful films and this has gone a long way in establishing her as a force to e reckoned with. Now, here is some good news for her die-hard fans. As it so happens, the makers of her eagerly-awaited Mohini have confirmed that the film will hit the screens on July 27, 2018.

The makers have also released a brand new poster much to the delight of the movie buffs. In it, the actress can be seen in an intense new avatar that she carries off like a boss!

In case you did not know, Mohini is touted to be a supernatural-thriller and has been directed by Ramana Madhesh. Besides Trisha, it also features Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani in the lead. He is making his Kollywood debut with this one and will most probably be seen in the flashback scenes.

Interestingly, some time ago, the director had said that Mohini is likely to go a long way in helping Trisha redefine her on-screen image.

"This story would suit a heroine as much as it would suit a hero. Initially, the idea was to make the film with a hero, but it then struck me that mass appeal is no longer restricted to just heroes. When we thought of heroines, Trisha was the ideal choice because she's highly talented and is physically fit to do full justice to this character. This is a role with a lot of action. Mohini will redefine Trisha's on screen mass appeal," he had told a leading website.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Trisha. Besides Mohini, she also has 96 and the thriller Garjanai in her kitty.

So, are you looking forward to her upcoming films? Tell us in the space below.