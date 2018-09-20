 »   »   »  TV Actress Nilani Attempts Suicide

In a shocking and disturbing development,TV actress Nilani has reportedly tried to commit suicide. According to a report carried by Indiaglitz, the lady tried to take the extreme step by consuming poison. As soon as her well-wishers came to know about this, they rushed her to a private hospital in Chennai. She's currently undergoing treatment and is under observation. Nilani has been in the news for the past few days for all the wrong reasons.

Her troubles began when a man, who claimed to be her lover, committed suicide. Following this, Nilani had opened up about her relationship with the man and made several scandalous claims about him.

"I got introduced to Gandhi Lalithkumar three years back, and we became good friends after few months of talking to each other. After a point of time, he presented me a marriage proposal, to which I did not agree. I was a single mother and I thought if this marriage would impact the lives of my children. However, I continued getting love proposals from various other people, and that is when I felt, if I married Gandhi, atleast a little amount of secured feeling could be there. I gave it a thought, but didn't tell him. Later, I found out that Gandhi was a womanizer, who is not anymore with his family members," she was quoted as saying by Behindwoods.

She had also said that the man was a 'psycho' and would often beat her up.

Nilani is the mother of two kids and we hope that she recovers soon.