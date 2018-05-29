 »   »   »  Twitter Glorifies Kaala With A New Emoji

Superstar Rajinikanth's much awaited motion picture Kaala is all set to hit the big screens on June 7, 2018 and the expectations are already running high across the nation. To surge the sensation wider, Twitter has now launched a character emoji for Kaala. It is created as a part of the movie promotion in collaboration with the production house, Wunderbar Films. This marks the second Tamil film to get a twitter emoji following Vijay's Mersal.

The emoji will take shape when #Kaala is typed in three languages namely Tamil, English and Telugu. For Hindi, it is #Kaalakarikalan. Kaala is a Tamil gangster drama film that is dubbed into regional languages too, in view of Rajini's wide-spread fan base.

This is Rajini's second time alliance with director Pa Ranjith following the gangster thriller Kabali. The teaser has already set the ball in motion by creating an extensive adoration worldwide. Kaala is mostly shot in the Dharavi region with an ensemble cast adding value to the flick. Nana Patekar will be seen as a power-packed antagonist whereas Huma qureshi and Easwari Rao will be reportedly playing Rajini's young age love interest and present day wife respectively.

S Vinod, an Executive Producer and COO of the Wunderbar Films said, "We are very much excited about the new emoji and we re pretty sure that the fans will like it given his wide spread popularity and fandom." Twitter, on its behalf stated that the movie had garnered over 2 Million tweets even before its release and has become one of the most talked about movies on the twitter.

Kaala has been cleared by the censor board with about 14 cuts and a U/A certificate. It was initially scheduled for an April release but postponed due to the Kollywood strike that went on during that period and now it is all set to clash against the Hollywood biggie Jurassic world: Fallen Kingdom. Kaala is said to have a run time of 166 minutes, which is longer than the Superstar's last flick Kabali.

The advance booking of the movie is yet to open and the theatres are already desirous to sell the tickets to the corporate, as they are expected to buy tickets in bulk just the way it worked for Kabali. In case of paid premiere shows, the movie may open on the evening before the day of its release in some theatres. The movie will hit the screens in Malaysia and Singapore a few hours before its release in India and it is expected to create a social media stir as far as the opening reviews are concerned.

Whatever it may be, one thing is certain. Kaala will have a tremendous opening in India and is set to create a benchmark for the movies of this sort in the future. Let s wait to rejoice it with the world, as it's Thalaivar who is going to be back on the big screen!

Image source (Emoji): Twitter