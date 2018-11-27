 »   »   »  Udhayanidhi Stalin Requested His Fans Not To Celebrate His Birthday This Year!

It is Udayanidhi Stalin's birthday today (November 27, 2018) and the popular actor and producer had come up with a special request to all of his fans and followers regarding the birthday celebrations. A message was sent out through the fans and welfare association of Udayanidhi Stalin, which has been shared through the official Facebook page of Udhayanidhi Stalin as well.

According to the note, Udayanidhi Stalin has requested his fans and followers not to celebrate his birthday this year considering that he is mourning the death of his grand father Kalaignar Karunanidhi and also considering the situationof the people who have been deeply affected by Gaja cyclone

At the same time, he has urged his fans and followers to take part in the relief activities in connection with Gaja Cyclone. The actor and the producer deserves a big round of applause for taking such a stand.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Kalignar Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina today to seek the blessings.

On the work front, Udayanidhi Stalin will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Kannai Kalaimaane, directed by Seenu Ramasamy. He will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming movie Psycho, directed by Mysskin, the shoot of which has reportedly commenced.