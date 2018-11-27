English
 »   »   »  Udhayanidhi Stalin Requested His Fans Not To Celebrate His Birthday This Year!

Udhayanidhi Stalin Requested His Fans Not To Celebrate His Birthday This Year!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It is Udayanidhi Stalin's birthday today (November 27, 2018) and the popular actor and producer had come up with a special request to all of his fans and followers regarding the birthday celebrations. A message was sent out through the fans and welfare association of Udayanidhi Stalin, which has been shared through the official Facebook page of Udhayanidhi Stalin as well.

    According to the note, Udayanidhi Stalin has requested his fans and followers not to celebrate his birthday this year considering that he is mourning the death of his grand father Kalaignar Karunanidhi and also considering the situationof the people who have been deeply affected by Gaja cyclone

    Udhayanidhi Stalin Requested His Fans Not To Celebrate His Birthday This Year!

    At the same time, he has urged his fans and followers to take part in the relief activities in connection with Gaja Cyclone. The actor and the producer deserves a big round of applause for taking such a stand.

    Meanwhile, reports suggest that Udhayanidhi Stalin visited Kalignar Karunanidhi's memorial at Marina today to seek the blessings.

    On the work front, Udayanidhi Stalin will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil movie Kannai Kalaimaane, directed by Seenu Ramasamy. He will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming movie Psycho, directed by Mysskin, the shoot of which has reportedly commenced.

    Read more about: udhayanidhi stalin
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue