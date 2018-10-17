India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Vada Chennai, the highly anticipated film from the golden combo of Vetrimaran and Dhanush, is all set to blow your mind. Well, there are a few movies that garner all the interest and attention right with the announcement and Vada Chennai definitely belongs to that particular league of movies. The names associated with project talk highly about the prospects of this movie, which has the ability to be yet another milestone of Tamil cinema.

    Vada Chennai Movie Review: LIVE Updates From The Theatre!

    Vada Chennai is touted to be one such movie that will cater to both the classes and the masses. The first show of Vada Chennai is expected to begin early in the morning. Stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Vada Chennai from the theatres.

    At the same, take a look at some of the interesting facts associated with the movie.

    In 2003

    Interestingly, Dhanush himself had revealed that the journey of Vada Chennai began back in the year 2003, much before Polladhavan, the first association of the director and the actor.

    Simbu Was Supposed To Do Vada Chennai

    Vetrimaaran had planned to do Vada Chennai with Simbu, when the movie was announced back in the year 2011. But, the project didn't take off due to various reasons. Later, the project came back to Dhanush paving way for yet another collaboration of the director and the actor.

    The Sequel

    Importantly, Vada Chennai is a trilogy and it is the first part of three movies that has hit the theatres now. Reports have also surfaced that the 20 % of shoot of the second part of the film has already been completed.

    Vijay Sethupathi and Amala Paul

    According to the reports, Vijay Sethupathi and Amala Paul were supposed to do important roles in the movie but they opted out because of the delay in the project and the subsequent date issues. These roles have now been portrayed by Ameer and Aishwarya Rajesh respectively.

    A Santosh Narayanan Musical

    Interestingly, Vada Chennai paves way for the association of Vetrimaaran with popular music director Santosh Narayanan. The music department of his previous movies like Aadukalam, Polladhavan etc., were helmed by GV Prakash Kumar.

    Big Budget Venture

    Not many know that Vada Chennai, which is a gangster drama is a big budget venture. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, the film has been made with a budget of close to 80 Crores.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 0:45 [IST]
