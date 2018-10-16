 »   »   »  Vada Chennai Star Andrea Jeremiah On Casting Couch: Women Should Say I Won't Sleep With Anyone

Earlier this year, the charming Andrea Jeremiah suffered a big setback when her much-hyped Vishwaroopam 2 underperformed at the box office and failed to impress the critics. Directed by and featuring the legendary Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the spy-thriller got off to a solid start at the box office but ultimately crashed big time. Now, Andrea is in the limelight for a rather unexpected reason. During a recent interview with Behindwoods, the actress/singer spoke about casting couch and made a few bold comments.

While speaking about the issue, Andrea said that women too are responsible for encouraging casting couch and made it clear that the man is not always wrong.

"Casting couch is not just a man's fault. It is important to say this because we blame the other side always. If women are not willing to sleep for work, then they won't ask for it. Women should have the confidence and say "I believe myself and I won't sleep with anyone. then casting couch will not exist," she added.

The feisty lady also said that she has never faced the casting couch in her entire career.

"I've never experienced casting couch myself. If I date a guy, it is only because I like him and vice versa. I am an actor, and I know other actors who have never had a casting couch experience," added Andrea.

Needless to say, these are bold statements and they prove that Andrea is one bold and outspoken lady.

On the work front, she will be seen opposite Dhanush in Vada Chennai which is slated to hit the screens tomorrow(October 17, 2018).

