 »   »   »  Vada Chennai Twitter Review: Tweeple Are In Love With The Dhanush Starrer

There's no denying that Dhanush is one of the most successful and popular stars in the Tamil industry today. The National award winner is held is held in high regard thanks to his down-to-earth nature, versatility as an actor and gripping screen presence. Over the years, Dhanush has starred in several critically-acclaimed films and this established him as a bona fide 'A-lister' and a force to be reckoned with.

Now, here is some good news for all you Dhanush fans out there. The actor's latest film Vada Chennai hit the screens today(October 17, 2018). The Vetrimaran directorial is a gangster-drama and also features Aishwarya Rajesh and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Kishore and Daniel Balaji.

The film's first shows are underway and here is the live Twitter review.