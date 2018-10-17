India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Vada Chennai Twitter Review: Tweeple Are In Love With The Dhanush Starrer

Vada Chennai Twitter Review: Tweeple Are In Love With The Dhanush Starrer

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There's no denying that Dhanush is one of the most successful and popular stars in the Tamil industry today. The National award winner is held is held in high regard thanks to his down-to-earth nature, versatility as an actor and gripping screen presence. Over the years, Dhanush has starred in several critically-acclaimed films and this established him as a bona fide 'A-lister' and a force to be reckoned with.

    Now, here is some good news for all you Dhanush fans out there. The actor's latest film Vada Chennai hit the screens today(October 17, 2018). The Vetrimaran directorial is a gangster-drama and also features Aishwarya Rajesh and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Kishore and Daniel Balaji.

    The film's first shows are underway and here is the live Twitter review.

    It’s A Raw And Intense Film

    According to this movie goer, Vada Chennai is a raw and intense film that has the potential to become an all time classic. It seems that the Vetrimaran-Dhanush combo has hit the jackpot again.

    The Screenplay Is Awesome

    As per this fan, Vada Chennai is a violent and hard-hitting revenge drama that has a Mahaharata feel to it. The tweet suggests that Vada Chennai boasts of a solid screenplay

    Tamil Cinema’s Answer To GOW

    This fan feels that Vada Chennai is a slid and ‘inspiring' film that might remind fans of the Bollywood hit Gangs Of Wasseypur. The North Madras setting is the life and soul of the film

    Vetri-Dhanush Deliver The Good

    It seems, this fan really liked Vada Chennai. According to him, it is the best film of D's career. Just like countless other fans, he too feels that the Vetri-Dhanush combo can never disappoint.

    Read more about: Vada Chennai dhanush
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 8:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue