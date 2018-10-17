 »   »   »  Vada Chennai Twitter Review: Tweeple Are In Love With The Dhanush Starrer

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
There's no denying that Dhanush is one of the most successful and popular stars in the Tamil industry today. The National award winner is held is held in high regard thanks to his down-to-earth nature, versatility as an actor and gripping screen presence. Over the years, Dhanush has starred in several critically-acclaimed films and this established him as a bona fide 'A-lister' and a force to be reckoned with.
Now, here is some good news for all you Dhanush fans out there. The actor's latest film Vada Chennai hit the screens today(October 17, 2018). The Vetrimaran directorial is a gangster-drama and also features Aishwarya Rajesh and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead. The supporting cast features names such as Kishore and Daniel Balaji.
The film's first shows are underway and here is the live Twitter review.
|
It’s A Raw And Intense Film
According to this movie goer, Vada Chennai is a raw and intense film that has the potential to become an all time classic. It seems that the Vetrimaran-Dhanush combo has hit the jackpot again.
|
The Screenplay Is Awesome
As per this fan, Vada Chennai is a violent and hard-hitting revenge drama that has a Mahaharata feel to it. The tweet suggests that Vada Chennai boasts of a solid screenplay
|
Tamil Cinema’s Answer To GOW
This fan feels that Vada Chennai is a slid and ‘inspiring' film that might remind fans of the Bollywood hit Gangs Of Wasseypur. The North Madras setting is the life and soul of the film
|
Vetri-Dhanush Deliver The Good
It seems, this fan really liked Vada Chennai. According to him, it is the best film of D's career. Just like countless other fans, he too feels that the Vetri-Dhanush combo can never disappoint.