 »   »   »  Vella Raja Season 1 Full Tamil Web Series Leaked Online By Tamilrockers To Download In HD Quality

The awesome Bobby Simha is arguably one of the most talented and successful actors in the Tamil film industry today. The powerhouse performer enjoys a good fan following courtesy his gripping screen presence, stunning performances and dashing personality During his highly notable career, he has acted in quite a few notable films and this has proved that he is a synonym for success. At present, he is in the limelight because of his web series Vella Raja. It was released a few days ago on Amazon Prime and created a buzz in the industry.
Now, the web series has fallen prey to piracy.
Vella Raja Leaked In HD Quality
The full web series has been leaked online by Tamilrockers in HD quality and is available for free download. The links are going viral and this has ruffled a few feathers.
Will The Viewership Be Affected?
Vella Raja is a crime-drama and revolves around the cat and mouse game between a cop and a gangster. Through the well-received series, Amazon Prime hopes to reach out to the Tamil audience and offer original content in the language. As Vella Raja has been leaked online, the viewership is likely to be affected.
The Background
Tamilrockers is a notorious gang that is known for leaking new films on the release day.Sarkar, Seema Raja and 2.0 are just some of the Tamil biggies which got leaked within hours of hitting the screens. Telugu films such as Aravinda Sametha and Savyassachi too suffered the same fate. The fact thar Vella Raja has been leaked online proves that not even web series are not immune to piracy
The Bottom Line...
In the past, several government agencies and organisations have taken measures to curb the menace of piracy. Similarly, the likes of Vishal and Dulquer Salmaan have urged fans to refrain from encouraging piracy. Their efforts have had some impact but the problem still persists. It is high time that those in authority find a permanent solution to the problem and ensure that it stops ASAP. Piracy is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.
