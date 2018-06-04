 »   »   »  Vignesh Shivn And Nayanthara's Latest Photo Will Give You Couple Goals

The lovely Nayanthara is one of the most popular stars in South cinema today. Fondly referred to as 'Thalaivi', the actress enjoys a strong fan following courtesy her confident on-screen image and charming personality.

Now, she is in the limelight for an awesome and sweet reason. As it so happens, shortly after she was adjudged 'Best Actor Female' and 'Favourite Heroine' at the Vijay Awards 2018, her beau Vignesh Shivn took to Twitter and thanked her in the sweetest way possible. The film-maker posted a photo in which he can be seen spending some tender moments with her and said that she is his 'award'.

"With my award and all her awards," he added.

Well, this heart-warming post is bound to create quite a buzz amongst fans and give them a reason to a rejoice.

In case you did not know, Nayan and Vignesh Shivn first met on the sets of the 2015 release Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and fell in love, in no time. The 'Lady Superstar' prefers keeping her personal life under wraps, however, Vignesh Shivn loves sharing photos of the two from their vacations. Here are some of their best photos. Don't they look lovely together?

#14YearsOfNayanism 😍😍😍

Wishing more power & victories to u #Nayanthara Keep it going 😇😍



A lovely day with a lot of God's grace:)



'Twas a beautiful Christmas Day! Loads of positivity !

Loads of Love for #PeelaPeela 😍😇



Next singles, song teasers&a lot more cumin #TSK pic.twitter.com/z19NusqQz8 — Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) December 25, 2017

Happy Birthday to a woman I really look upto 😇😇



Stay Bold😍stay beautiful😘



jus keep creating that stunning story of what is #Nayanthara ❤️😘



Proud of u as always!! Loads of Love & respect to u my Thangameyyy💕💕😍😘😘#HBDLadySuperStarNayanthara pic.twitter.com/i052dzFuya — Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) November 18, 2017

Interestingly, 2018 started off on a good note from Vignesh Shivn when the Pongal release Thaana Serndhaa Kootam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and impressed critics. Similarly, Nayan tasted success with Jai Simha and gave her fans a release to rejoice. The film was an action-drama and saw her act opposite Telugu star Balakrishna.

At present, she has Vishwasam and Sye Raa Narashima Reddy in her kitty. Vishwasam is touted to be a commercial entertainer and will see her act opposite 'Thala' Ajith Kumar. As far as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is concerned, it is a period film and will see her act alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi A Surender Reddy directorial, it also has Vijay Sethupathi and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. It is slated to hit the screens in 2019.

So, did you like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn's latest photo? Tell us in the space below.