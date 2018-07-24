 »   »   »  Vijay Antony Birthday Special: These 5 Films Prove That He Is A Pretty Good Actor!

Related Articles
The charming Vijay Antony is arguably one of the most the talented names in the Tamil film industry. The multi-faceted star has carved a niche for himself thanks to his sincere performances, impressive range as an actor, raw looks and warm nature. The actor/music director has also won the love of the fans as he is someone who has never hesitated to try his hand at something new. Today(July 24, 2018), as Vijay Antony turns a year older we take a look at some of his most notable films and hope that he has a terrific year.
Naan
Released in 2012, Naan marked Vijay Antony's big screen debut and managed to impress the critics courtesy its bold theme and gripping presentation. The psychological-thriller also featured Siddharth Venugopal and Rupa Manjari in the lead.
India Pakistan
Directed by N Anand, India Pakistan was a lively romantic-comedy and featured Vijay Antony in the role of an advocate. Boasting of an engaging screenplay, it did reasonably well upon release and received a thumbs up from most critics. Its supporting cast featured names such as Pasupathy and Jagan.
Pichaikkaran
An action-thriller, Pichaikkaran is regarded as the finest film of Vijay Antony's career and featured a truly novel plot. In it, the actor played the role of a businessman and impressed the fans with his gripping performance. A hit at the box office, it was remade in Kannada as Amma I Love with Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead.
Saithan
An action-thriller, Saithan featured Vijay Antony in the role of an engineer who hears strange voices in his head all the time. And, as expected, the film helped him showcase his abilities to the fullest. A commercial success, it also featured Meera Krishnan and Arundhati Nair in the lead.
Annadurai
A commercial success, Annadurai was an action-drama and featured Vijay Antony in a double role. Directed by G Srinivasan, it also had Diana Champika and Jewel Mary in the lead. Annadurai was dubbed in Telugu as Indrasena and the dubbed version too clicked with the fans.