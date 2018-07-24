 »   »   »  Vijay Antony Birthday Special: These 5 Films Prove That He Is A Pretty Good Actor!

Naan

Released in 2012, Naan marked Vijay Antony's big screen debut and managed to impress the critics courtesy its bold theme and gripping presentation. The psychological-thriller also featured Siddharth Venugopal and Rupa Manjari in the lead.

India Pakistan

Directed by N Anand, India Pakistan was a lively romantic-comedy and featured Vijay Antony in the role of an advocate. Boasting of an engaging screenplay, it did reasonably well upon release and received a thumbs up from most critics. Its supporting cast featured names such as Pasupathy and Jagan.

Pichaikkaran

An action-thriller, Pichaikkaran is regarded as the finest film of Vijay Antony's career and featured a truly novel plot. In it, the actor played the role of a businessman and impressed the fans with his gripping performance. A hit at the box office, it was remade in Kannada as Amma I Love with Chiranjeevi Sarja in the lead.

Saithan

An action-thriller, Saithan featured Vijay Antony in the role of an engineer who hears strange voices in his head all the time. And, as expected, the film helped him showcase his abilities to the fullest. A commercial success, it also featured Meera Krishnan and Arundhati Nair in the lead.

Annadurai

A commercial success, Annadurai was an action-drama and featured Vijay Antony in a double role. Directed by G Srinivasan, it also had Diana Champika and Jewel Mary in the lead. Annadurai was dubbed in Telugu as Indrasena and the dubbed version too clicked with the fans.