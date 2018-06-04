 »   »   »  Vijay Awards 2018: Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi Bag Top Honours

Related Articles
The 10th and latest edition of the Vijay Awards was held yesterday(June 3, 2018) amidst much fanfare. And, as expected, it turned out to be a star-studded affair. Some of the biggest names in the Tamil industry - right from Kamal Haasan to Dhanush - graced the occasion and added a new dimension to it. The event served as the perfect platform to honour the best in the industry and encourage them to keep on doing good work. Besides this, it also helped stars renew old friendships and catch up with each other.
When all was said and done, the best of lot walked away with the spoils and gave their fans a reason to celebrate. Here's the winners' list for the Vijay Awards 2018.
Favourite Film - Mersal
Vijay's action-drama Mersal bagged the 'Best Film' award and gave the star's fans a reason to rejoice. Directed by Atlee it also had Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and was a treat for 'Thalapathy' fans.
Best Film - Aruvi
The surprise hit Aruvi was adjudged the 'Best Film'. It featured newcomer Aditi Balan in the lead and was one of the most acclaimed films of 2017.
Best Actor Female - Nayanthara (Aramm)
Nayanthara bagged the 'Best Actor' award for her powerful performance in the hard-hitting Aramm. The film featured her in the role of a collector and touched upon the issue of water scarcity.
Favourite Heroine - Nayanthara
Tamil cinema's 'Thalaivi' was also named the 'Favourtite Heroine' much to the delight of her die-hard fans.
Best Director - Pushkar Gayathri (Vikram Vedha)
Pushkar and Gayathri bagged the 'Best Director' award for their crime-thriller Vikram Vedha. The film featured Madhavan in the role of a cop while Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a gangster.
Favourite Director - Atlee (Mersal)
Young film-maker Atlee won the 'Favourite Director' award for Mersal and added another feather to his cap. The film marked his second collaboration with Vijay.
Best Actor Male - Vijay Sethupathi (Vikram Vedha)
'Makkal Selvan' bagged the honour courtesy his raw and intense act in the commercially successful Vikram Vedha. As expected, fans were quite happy about the underrated star getting the award.
Here are some of the other big winners from Vijay Awards 2018
Best Supporting Actor Female - Revathy (Pa Paandi)
Best Supporting Actor Male - Vivek Prasanna (Meyaadha Maan)
Best Debut Male - Vasanth Ravi (Taramani)
Best Debut Female - Aditi Balan (Aruvi)
Best Debut Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj (Maanagaram)
Best Screenplay - Pushkar-Gayathri (Vikram Vedha)
Best Dialogue Writer - Suresh Sangaiah (Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu)
Best Actor In A Negative Role - SJ Suryah (Spyder)
Best Music Director - AR Rahman (Kaatru Veliyidai)
Best Comedian - Soori (Sangli Bungli Kathava Thorae)
Best Cinematography - Ravi Verman (Kaatru Velliyidai)
Best Editor - Philomin Raj (Maanagaram)
Favourite Song - Aalaporaan Thamizhan (Mersal)
Best Playback Singer Female - Lakshmi (Bogan)
Best Playback Singer Male - Anirudh (Velaikkaran)
Best BGM - Sam CS (Vikram Vedha)
Best Dance Choreographer - Brindha (Kaatru Veliyidai)
Lifetime Achievement Award - Sivakumar
We congratulate the winners and we hope that they have a good year ahead.
