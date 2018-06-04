 »   »   »  Vijay Awards 2018: Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi Bag Top Honours

Favourite Film - Mersal

Vijay's action-drama Mersal bagged the 'Best Film' award and gave the star's fans a reason to rejoice. Directed by Atlee it also had Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and was a treat for 'Thalapathy' fans.

Best Film - Aruvi

The surprise hit Aruvi was adjudged the 'Best Film'. It featured newcomer Aditi Balan in the lead and was one of the most acclaimed films of 2017.

Best Actor Female - Nayanthara (Aramm)

Nayanthara bagged the 'Best Actor' award for her powerful performance in the hard-hitting Aramm. The film featured her in the role of a collector and touched upon the issue of water scarcity.

Favourite Heroine - Nayanthara

Tamil cinema's 'Thalaivi' was also named the 'Favourtite Heroine' much to the delight of her die-hard fans.

Best Director - Pushkar Gayathri (Vikram Vedha)

Pushkar and Gayathri bagged the 'Best Director' award for their crime-thriller Vikram Vedha. The film featured Madhavan in the role of a cop while Vijay Sethupathi played the role of a gangster.

Favourite Director - Atlee (Mersal)

Young film-maker Atlee won the 'Favourite Director' award for Mersal and added another feather to his cap. The film marked his second collaboration with Vijay.

Best Actor Male - Vijay Sethupathi (Vikram Vedha)

'Makkal Selvan' bagged the honour courtesy his raw and intense act in the commercially successful Vikram Vedha. As expected, fans were quite happy about the underrated star getting the award.