 »   »   »  Vijay Did Not Talk To This Noted Actor For 6 Months After A Misunderstanding!

The much-loved Vijay is arguably one of the most charismatic and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly called 'Thalapathy', the actor enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his dashing personality, impressive versatility as an actor, a gripping screen presence and simple nature. Over the years, he has starred in several big films and this has established him as a synonym for success. Now, the Mersal actor is in the news for a rather shocking reason.

During a recent chat with a leading website, TV actor Sanjeev revealed that once Vijay did not talk to him for six months, following a misunderstanding. The Pudhiya Geethai actor also revealed that he had accidentally offended Vijay because of his actions and that was the reason behind Vijay being upset with him.

"I can't reveal what the incident is about, but I will narrate a small portion of that. Myself, Vijay and our friends gang met for dinner. Some argument popped up and I went a little over the board. It was my mistake only. Without knowing the complete issue, I told something and that irked Vijay," he added.

The star actor went on to add that once he apologised to Vijay in an interview, the Jilla hero called him and the confusion got sorted out.

"Through one of the interviews, I apologized to him and asked sorry. Vijay immediately called me and asked me why I had to apologize to him, that too on a public forum. He said both of us were busy with our respective works and that is why couldn't talk for the six months," said Sanjeev.

This is quite a revelation and it highlights an unknown side of Vijay's personality.