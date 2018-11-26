 »   »   »  Vijay To Join Hands With Mani Ratnam For The Director's Next Venture? What Is The Truth?

The next announcement regarding Vijay's next film, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 63 has already been made and the film will be directed by Atlee. Meanwhile, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding Thalapathy 64 and speculations were rife that Vijay might team up with Mani Ratnam for the first time with this film.

Reports also suggested that this upcoming film of Mani Ratnam will be titled as Ponniyan Selvan and along with Vijay, Vikram and STR will also be seen essaying the lead characters. But now, a clarification regarding the same has surfaced, which has denied the reports regarding

According to a report by Behindwoods, a source close to Vijay has confirmed that all these are just rumours and Vijay hasn't signed any film until March 2019.

At the same time, Mani Ratnam too is yet to make an official announcement regarding his next directorial venture after the super success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Meanwhile, the pre-production works of Thalapathy 63 is currently underway. Further details, including the rest of the cast of the movie are being awaited. It has been confirmed that actor Vivek is a part of the project. The movie has been scheduled to grace the big screens