English
 »   »   »  Vijay To Join Hands With Mani Ratnam For The Director's Next Venture? What Is The Truth?

Vijay To Join Hands With Mani Ratnam For The Director's Next Venture? What Is The Truth?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The next announcement regarding Vijay's next film, which has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 63 has already been made and the film will be directed by Atlee. Meanwhile, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding Thalapathy 64 and speculations were rife that Vijay might team up with Mani Ratnam for the first time with this film.

    Reports also suggested that this upcoming film of Mani Ratnam will be titled as Ponniyan Selvan and along with Vijay, Vikram and STR will also be seen essaying the lead characters. But now, a clarification regarding the same has surfaced, which has denied the reports regarding

    Vijay To Team With Film-maker Mani Ratnam? What Is The Truth?

    According to a report by Behindwoods, a source close to Vijay has confirmed that all these are just rumours and Vijay hasn't signed any film until March 2019.

    At the same time, Mani Ratnam too is yet to make an official announcement regarding his next directorial venture after the super success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

    Meanwhile, the pre-production works of Thalapathy 63 is currently underway. Further details, including the rest of the cast of the movie are being awaited. It has been confirmed that actor Vivek is a part of the project. The movie has been scheduled to grace the big screens

    Read more about: vijay mani ratnam
    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 21:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue