English
 »   »   »  Vijay Makes Significant Donations To The Gaja Cyclone Relief Fund

Vijay Makes Significant Donations To The Gaja Cyclone Relief Fund

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The charming Vijay is one of the most talented and successful stars in the Tamil film industry today. He enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his good looks, dashing personality and enjoyable on-screen antics. During his enviable career, 'Thalapathy' has starred in quite a few big and popular films and this has established him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, the Mersal hero is in the limelight courtesy a sweet reason.

    In the latest development, Vijay has made sizeable donations to those affected by cyclone Gaja. The actor has, reportedly, deposited between Rs 2 Lakh and Rs 4.5 Lakh in the bank accounts of the heads of his various fan clubs and asked them to help the victims.

    Vijay

    In case you did not know, Gaja has hit certain parts of Tamil Nadu and several people have lost their lives because of it. Just like Vijay, his fellow actors Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya and Karthi too have donated money towards the relief fund.

    Several members from the film industry had come forward to help those affected by the Kerala floods. It is nice to see them doing the same for those affected by Gaja. Our heart goes out to those affected by Gaja and we hope that the situation improves soon.

    Most Read: Sarkar Day 4 Box Office Collections: Vijay's Film Remains Unstoppable!

    Read more about: vijay
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 22:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue