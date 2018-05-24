 »   »   » Vijay To Work With Director Ameer After Wrapping Up Thalapathy 62?

If you are a fan of the charismatic Vijay, then here is some exciting news for you. The buzz is that 'Thalapathy' will team up with noted film-maker Ameer after he wraps up the shoot of his film with director AR Murugadoss. Ameer is perhaps best known for directing the hard-hitting Paruthiveeran which marked Karthi's debut and did well at the box office.

If Vijay decides to work with Ameer, it is going to be one deadly combo indeed. One can expect some clarity on the matter, once Vijay completes the shoot of his film with AR Murugadoss. The Vijay-ARM film AKA Thalapathy 62 features the Puli star in a new avatar and is likely to touch on an important issue.

Last year while talking about Thalapathy 62, Murugadoss had told a leading daily that it would be an 'unsual' project and show Vijay in new light. He had also acknowledged that given the success of Thuppaki and Kaththi, this is going to be a challenging project for him.

"There is pressure, but I consider it as a challenge. It will be an unusual project and I want to show an unknown side of Vijay sir with this film," he had added.

Thalapathy 62 is slated to hit screens this Diwali.

Thalapathy 62 is a crucial release for Murugadoss as his last release Spyder did not do well at the box office. A Tamil-Telugu bilingual, it featured 'Prince' Mahesh Babu in the lead and received flak because of its underwhelming screenplay. We hope that he bounces back in style with Thalapathy 62.

As far as Vijay is concerned, he was last seen in Mersal which hit screens in 2017 and set the box office on fire. Directed by Atlee, it featured the superstar in a triple role and served as strong proof of his range as an actor. It also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Akkineni in the lead.