 »   »   »  Vijay Plays A Character Like That Of 'Zorro' in AR Murugadoss's Sarkar?

Thalapathy Vijay's next big movie, Sarkar, which has been helmed by popular film-maker AR Murugadoss, is one of the highly awaited South Indian movies of the year. The hype surrounding the project is nothing less than huge and the movie is sure to set the cash registers ringing upon its big release in the month of November.

Various unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds regading Vijay's role in Sarkar. Initially, rumours had surfaced that the actor might be seen playing the role of a Chief Minister in the movie. Now, another report has surfaced regarding Vijay's role in Sarkar.

Actor Radha Ravi, who essays a crucial role in Sarkar, did reveal a few details about Vijay's role in Sarkar. The actor opened up about the same in a recent interview given to Behindwoods. In the interview, Radha Ravi has mentioned that Vijay will be seen doing a fiction character like that of a Zorro in Sarkar. He added that like that of Zorro, Vijay's character will be a representative of the people. He also added that the film is high on heroism elements.

Well, these updates should definitely please all the fans of Thalapathy Vijay. Going by the reports, Sarkar is sure to be something special and we definitely can expect Thalapathy Vijay to be in top form. Sarkar marks the third association of Vijay and Ar Murugadoss and with Sarlar, they are expected to score a hat-trick of big hits.