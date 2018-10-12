 »   »   »  Was Vijay's Speech At The Sarkar Audio Launch A Scripted One? Sun Pictures Unhappy About It?

Last year, the much-loved Vijay became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Mersal opened to a solid response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. Directed by Atlee, the film featured 'Thalapathy' in a triple role and turned out to be a good Diwali gift for the movie buffs. The film also ran into trouble with the BJP because of a scene that made fun of GST. And, as expected, this added to the buzz surrounding the movie.

With Mersal in the past, Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of Sarkar. The film is a political-drama and features the star in the role of a crusader. It is one of the biggest releases of the year and is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.

The audio launch of Sarkar was held on October 2, 2018. And, needless to say, it proved to be a grand affair. During the function, Vijay said that he'll be dedicating his entire time to the welfare of the state once he enters politics. He also added that he would never behave like a CM even if he becomes one. His hard-hitting comments ruffled a few feathers and created a great deal of buzz in the industry.

Now, here is some unexpected news for all you Vijay fans. According to a video posted by a leading channel, Thalapathy Vijay's speech at the Sarkar audio launch was a scripted one! Apparently, it was the brainchild of Vijay, Murugadoss and Prasanna. The report further states that the people behind Sun Pictures were not informed about the scripted nature of the speech and this upset them.

Sun Pictures' next big movie is the Rajinikanth starrer Petta, and the production house is taking steps to ensure that such a thing does not happen during the promotions of Petta.

This is a shocking situation and one is likely to get more clarity on this in the days to come.

