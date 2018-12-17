 »   »   »  Vijay Sethupathi To Be Seen In Seethakaathi For Close To 23 Minutes?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cyclone Phethai Updates — 10000 Response Teams On Standby
-
- IPL Auction 2019 — All You Need To Know
- Tax Filing Increased Most By Taxpayers Declaring Income Between Rs 5-10 Lakh
- This 13-Year-Old Indian Boy Owns A Software Company In Dubai
- Star Screen Awards 2018 — Check Out The Winners List
- Ford Figo ‘Blu’ Facelift Spy Pics Out — The New Ford Figo CNG Variant For 2019?
- Kashmir: The Mise-en-Scène Of Bollywood
- Ranveer Singh And Adah Sharma's Bollywood-inspired Outfits Are Perfect For Movie Buffs
The year 2018 has been an excellent one for Vijay Sethupathi and his movie 96 did go on to win the hearts of the audiences. After the phenomenal success of the movie that tasted success in other states as weel, Vijay Sethupathi is coming up with yet another quality movie in the form of Seethakaathi. The audiences have been eagerly waiting to see this venture, which has looked a heavily promising affair. The movie is gearing up to take over the big screens from December 20, 2018 onwards and now, a few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the movie. Read on to know more about the same.
Vijay Sethupathi's Role In Seethakathi
As you all know, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen doing the role of a character named Ayya in the movie. The actor will be seen in various get-ups and the old age getup has already gained the attention and appreciation of the fans. Going by the trailer, the entire story of the film revolves around events in connection with this character.
The Screen Time
Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding the screen time that Vijay Sethupathi has in the movie. According to a report by the YouTube channel Valai Pechu, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen for 23 minutes on screen in the movie. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same yet.
A Solid Performance
Anyhow, we could definitely expect a powerhouse performance from Vijay Sethupathi, as the lead character of the movie. The actor in him has been experimenting with roles and has tasted success in each occasion.
A Movie Worth The Wait
Well, the trailer of Seethakaathi did hit the right chords and it hasn't revealed much about the storyline but created a whole lot of curiosity in the minds of the audiences. We definitely can expect a quality movie from Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan combo.