 »   »   »  Vijay Sethupathi To Be Seen In Seethakaathi For Close To 23 Minutes?

Vijay Sethupathi's Role In Seethakathi

As you all know, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen doing the role of a character named Ayya in the movie. The actor will be seen in various get-ups and the old age getup has already gained the attention and appreciation of the fans. Going by the trailer, the entire story of the film revolves around events in connection with this character.

The Screen Time

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds regarding the screen time that Vijay Sethupathi has in the movie. According to a report by the YouTube channel Valai Pechu, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen for 23 minutes on screen in the movie. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding the same yet.

A Solid Performance

Anyhow, we could definitely expect a powerhouse performance from Vijay Sethupathi, as the lead character of the movie. The actor in him has been experimenting with roles and has tasted success in each occasion.

A Movie Worth The Wait

Well, the trailer of Seethakaathi did hit the right chords and it hasn't revealed much about the storyline but created a whole lot of curiosity in the minds of the audiences. We definitely can expect a quality movie from Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan combo.