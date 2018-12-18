 »   »   »  Vijay Sethupathi To Be Seen In Seethakaathi For Close To 40 Minutes?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Madhya Pradesh: Hours After Taking Oath; CM Kamal Nath Announces Farm Loan Waiver
-
- Amazon Christmas Sale — Get Up To 40% Off On Top Smartphones
- KTM 500cc Bike For India Officially Confirmed — Bajaj To Make The Twin-Cylinder KTM In India
- Star Screen Awards 2018 — Check Out The Winners List
- Flashback 2018 — The Top Playmakers From Cricket
- 5 Pointers To Get Your Term Insurance Right
- Can Meditation Enhance Creativity?
- Kashmir: The Mise-en-Scène Of Bollywood
The year 2018 has been an excellent one for Vijay Sethupathi and his movie 96 did go on to win the hearts of the audiences. After the phenomenal success of the movie that tasted success in other states as weel, Vijay Sethupathi is coming up with yet another quality movie in the form of Seethakaathi. The audiences have been eagerly waiting to see this venture, which has looked a heavily promising affair. The movie is gearing up to take over the big screens from December 20, 2018 onwards and now, a few reports have been doing the rounds regarding the movie. Read on to know more about the same.
Vijay Sethupathi's Role In Seethakathi
As you all know, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen doing the role of a character named Ayya in the movie. The actor will be seen in various get-ups and the old age getup has already gained the attention and appreciation of the fans. Going by the trailer, the entire story of the film revolves around events in connection with this character.
The Screen Time
Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds regarding the screen time that Vijay Sethupathi has in the movie. According to the various reports that have been doing the rounds, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen for close to 40 minutes in this movie.
A Solid Performance
Anyhow, we could definitely expect a powerhouse performance from Vijay Sethupathi, as the lead character of the movie. The actor in him has been experimenting with roles and has tasted success in each occasion.
A Movie Worth The Wait
Well, the trailer of Seethakaathi did hit the right chords and it hasn't revealed much about the storyline but created a whole lot of curiosity in the minds of the audiences. We definitely can expect a quality movie from Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan combo.