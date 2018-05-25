 »   »   »  Vijay Sethupathi Signed The Rajinikanth-Karthik Subbaraj Film Without Listening To The Script

Versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen playing a pivotal role in young director Karthik Subbaraj's film with Rajinikanth. And, as expected, movie buffs are quite excited about seeing Kollywood's 'Thalaiva' sharing screen space with 'Makkal Selvan'.

During a recent interview with a Tamil daily, Sethupathi revealed that he signed the film without even reading its script as he has full faith in Subbaraj's directorial abilities. He added that he is looking forward to working with the Superstar as he can learn a lot from him. He, however, did not confirm whether he will be playing the antagonist in the film. One can expect more clarity on this once the film hits the floors this June.

A short while ago, while talking to Sun TV, Subbaraj had said that directing Rajinikanth will be an 'enjoyable challenge' for him.

"Even though I've made four films in my career so far, I grew fascinated towards cinema because of superstar Rajinikanth sir. To get to direct him is the best moment of my life," he had said.

We wish the team good luck and hope that the film turns out to be a success.

On a related note, this is a busy time for Sethupathi. He is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. The film is a multi-starrer and also has Aishwarya Rajesh, Simbu and Jyothika in the lead. Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in the period-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role, it is one of the biggest Telugu films of the year.

As far as Rajini is concerned, he is currently gearing up for the release of Kaala. The film is a crime-thriller and hits screens on June 7, 2018. Besides Rajini, it also has Bollywood star Huma Qureshi and veteran actor Nana Patekar in the lead.

Rajini also has the sci-fi thriller 2.0 in his kitty. The film is a sequel to the 2010 release Enthiran, and has been directed by S Shankar. In it, he will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Brit beauty Amy Jackson. Akki plays a character named Dr Richard and will be seen in a shocking avatar in the film.