 »   »   »  Vijay Sethupathi Is Not A Normal Actor But A Great Actor: Rajinikanth

About Vijay Sethupathi – The Actor

Rajinikanth opened up that he has watched a good number of movies of Vijay Sethupthi and knew that he is good actor. The superstar added that upon working with Vijay Sethupathi, he understood that Vijay Sethupathi is not a normal actor but a great actor.

Imrovisation Of The Actor

Rajinikanth added that for each shot Vijay Sethupathi would enquire the details and study what new could be done in that, what was done before this, what should be done after that etc., and improvise pretty well.

As A Human Being

Apart from acting, Rajinikanth also had extremely good words for the human being in Vijay Sethupathi. The superstar mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi is not only an amazing actor but an excellent human being as well.

Working With Vijay Sethupathi

While speaking about working with Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth added that after a long time he got an experience of working with an amazing actor. He also wished all the very best to Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi In Petta

Well, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying a character named Jithu in this upcoming big movie. Reports have been doing the rounds that the actor will be seen essaying a role with negative shades in the film.