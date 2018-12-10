 »   »   »  Vijay Sethupathi Is Not A Normal Actor But A Great Actor: Rajinikanth

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming big movie Petta, which has been scheduled to hit the theatres during the Pongal season. The audiences are indeed eager to see these two hugely popular stars together on big screen and they expect nothing less than stellar performances from the superstar as well as Vijay Sethupathi. Most recently, the audio launch ceremony of Petta was held and it was attended by Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and all the other major cast members of the move. While speaking during the function, Rajinikanth showered praises on Vijay Sethupathi.
About Vijay Sethupathi – The Actor
Rajinikanth opened up that he has watched a good number of movies of Vijay Sethupthi and knew that he is good actor. The superstar added that upon working with Vijay Sethupathi, he understood that Vijay Sethupathi is not a normal actor but a great actor.
Imrovisation Of The Actor
Rajinikanth added that for each shot Vijay Sethupathi would enquire the details and study what new could be done in that, what was done before this, what should be done after that etc., and improvise pretty well.
As A Human Being
Apart from acting, Rajinikanth also had extremely good words for the human being in Vijay Sethupathi. The superstar mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi is not only an amazing actor but an excellent human being as well.
Working With Vijay Sethupathi
While speaking about working with Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth added that after a long time he got an experience of working with an amazing actor. He also wished all the very best to Vijay Sethupathi.
Vijay Sethupathi In Petta
Well, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying a character named Jithu in this upcoming big movie. Reports have been doing the rounds that the actor will be seen essaying a role with negative shades in the film.