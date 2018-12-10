English
 »   »   »  Vijay Sethupathi Is Not A Normal Actor But A Great Actor: Rajinikanth

Vijay Sethupathi Is Not A Normal Actor But A Great Actor: Rajinikanth

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming big movie Petta, which has been scheduled to hit the theatres during the Pongal season. The audiences are indeed eager to see these two hugely popular stars together on big screen and they expect nothing less than stellar performances from the superstar as well as Vijay Sethupathi. Most recently, the audio launch ceremony of Petta was held and it was attended by Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and all the other major cast members of the move. While speaking during the function, Rajinikanth showered praises on Vijay Sethupathi.

    About Vijay Sethupathi – The Actor

    Rajinikanth opened up that he has watched a good number of movies of Vijay Sethupthi and knew that he is good actor. The superstar added that upon working with Vijay Sethupathi, he understood that Vijay Sethupathi is not a normal actor but a great actor.

    Imrovisation Of The Actor

    Rajinikanth added that for each shot Vijay Sethupathi would enquire the details and study what new could be done in that, what was done before this, what should be done after that etc., and improvise pretty well.

    As A Human Being

    Apart from acting, Rajinikanth also had extremely good words for the human being in Vijay Sethupathi. The superstar mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi is not only an amazing actor but an excellent human being as well.

    Working With Vijay Sethupathi

    While speaking about working with Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth added that after a long time he got an experience of working with an amazing actor. He also wished all the very best to Vijay Sethupathi.

    Vijay Sethupathi In Petta

    Well, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying a character named Jithu in this upcoming big movie. Reports have been doing the rounds that the actor will be seen essaying a role with negative shades in the film.

    Read more about: vijay sethupathi rajinikanth
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue